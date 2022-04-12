Ukraine war shows Brexit was a good idea, says Stanley Johnson

12 April 2022, 08:39 | Updated: 12 April 2022, 08:47

By Daisy Stephens

Stanley Johnson has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the war in Ukraine demonstrates that Brexit was "probably a good idea".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Johnson, who voted to remain in the EU referendum, told Nick Europe needed to "pull its socks up" and said the fact the UK had severed ties with the bloc meant Boris Johnson could "lead from the front".

"At this moment you have to say Europe needs to pull its socks up," he said.

"I mean, Germany is saying they can’t cut back on their oil imports.

Read more: Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza 'arrested in Moscow' after slamming 'regime of murderers'

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers to be trained on UK soil, armed forces minister confirms

"Well, why isn't the rest of Europe coming to help Germany do this?

"I mean it is absolutely absurd this this country, Ukraine, which has suffered so much, is now suffering [more]."

He added: "I say to myself, in this particular case, Brexit was probably a good idea, because Boris has been able to lead from the front here."

He said Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban was 'holding up' the EU from "making the right decision".

Read more: 'All options on the table': Minister's vow after Russia's 'chemical attack' on Mariupol

Watch: Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

He also praised his son's decision to go Kyiv.

"I had absolutely no prior knowledge of the trip to Kyiv," he said.

"But I will say I thought it was an absolutely wonderful, wonderful example of leading from the front."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick spoke to Annie, who was on her way to pick up Alina and her two youngest children (pictured) from the airport

'I'm so excited': LBC caller on way to pick up Ukrainian family shares joy with Nick

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

Kwasi Kwarteng was questioned over the refugee scheme

'Drain a pond before hosting Ukrainians!': Minister grilled on bureaucratic refugee scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine

Exclusive
Jacob Rees-Mogg argues a woman can't have a penis

Jacob Rees-Mogg insists women can't have a penis and quotes Bible

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said the EU is to blame for fishing export costs, not Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg: It's the EU's fault fishermen struggle to sell to Europe - not Brexit

Kit Malthouse revealed he is finding the cost of living crisis "tricky"

Minister switches heating off at home after feeling price hike rises 'very significantly'

Former NPower CEO Paul Massara warns when the energy price cap is reset in October there could be another increase of between £400-800.

Families face an extra £800 energy bill rise in October, former NPower boss warns

Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’

Gordon Brown said said "any caring and compassionate chancellor" would have done more

Gordon Brown accuses Sunak of not 'caring' about people struggling with living costs

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

SEND Review launched as minister admits previous reforms 'not up to standards'

Exclusive
David Cameron said Boris Johnson is doing the 'right things' regarding Ukraine and that Putin has made Russia 'a pariah state'

Cameron: Putin needs to get the message - he's turned Russia a pariah state

Exclusive
David Cameron's mother Mary has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

David Cameron opens up to LBC about his mum's 'tragic' Alzheimer's diagnosis

Nick Ferrari questions the shift in feeling towards Chancellor Rishi Sunak after the Spring Statement

Nick Ferrari Says: Rishi faces different mood music

Boris Johnson compared Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Winston Churchill

'He's not the lion but he gives the roar': Boris compares Zelenskyy to Churchill

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari says Britain must learn from the Cressida Dick drama

Nick Ferrari Says: The glaring incompetences shown by the Met must never happen again
'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan

'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan
Sadiq's handling of Cressida's departure 'undignified and ill-judged' says former Met Commssioner

'Undignified and ill-judged': Former Met Commissioner slams Sadiq for forcing Cressida out
Nick Ferrari was speaking after a speech by the former PM

'His government was riddled with sleaze': Nick Ferrari's blistering take on Sir John Major
Robert Courts was unable to say how many people work in aviation to the nearest 10,000

Aviation minister stumped as he doesn't know how many workers are in sector he represents
'Hasn't got a clue': Ex-Met deputy blasts 'disgraceful' Sadiq Khan for forcing Cressida out

'Hasn't got a clue': Former top Met cop blasts 'disgraceful' Sadiq after Cressida quit

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

14 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/04 | Watch again

19 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt (left) has deleted a statement defending fellow Tory Imran Ahmad Khan (right) after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Tory MP resigns from LGBT group over statement defending sex abuser Imran Ahmad Khan
President Zelenskyy's wife Olena has spoken about the war to Vogue

Olena Zelenska 'hasn't seen husband since invasion began' as she opens up about war
James Heappey said Ukrainian troops will be trained in the UK

Ukrainian soldiers to be trained on UK soil, armed forces minister confirms
Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby

Britney Spears announces pregnancy after conservatorship that 'stopped her having kids'
Ukraine has accused Russia of dropping "chemical agents" in Mariupol.

'All options on the table': Minister's vow after Russia's 'chemical attack' on Mariupol
Charlotte Wingfield says her three-year-old daughter Brooklyn-Mai contracted salmonella.

Girl, 3, left 'lifeless' after seemingly 'contracting salmonella from Kinder Egg'
Russian Opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza has reportedly been arrested in Moscow

Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza 'arrested in Moscow' after slamming 'regime of murderers'
Ashley Cole, from whom thousands of pounds of items were stolen by violent robbers in a series of "ruthlessly executed" burglaries, a court has heard.

Robber threatened to cut Ashley Cole's fingers off during violent break-in, court hears
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty