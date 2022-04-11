Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

11 April 2022, 19:30

By Seán Hickey

Those criticising the PM's visit to Ukraine simply 'cannot see any good in Boris Johnson' no matter what, according to Iain Dale.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"All the same people who were lauding Ursula von Der Leyen for going, they all seem to think Boris Johnson shouldn't have gone", Iain Dale said, taking aim at those criticising the PM's visit to Ukraine.

Critics of the Prime Minister took to social media over the weekend to accuse Boris Johnson of taking advantage of the situation in Ukraine for a photo opportunity, after he appeared in Kyiv for bilateral meetings with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read more: 'Be brave, like Boris': Zelenskyy praises PM during secret trip to Kyiv

Iain argued that those criticising the PM are "people who seem to just be ultra-remainers" who "cannot see any good in Boris Johnson whatsoever."

"On Ukraine, by and large, apart from the refugee issue, [he] has got it absolutely right."

Read more: Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Iain went on to argue that "we have been right at the forefront" of providing support to Ukraine as Vladimir Putin invaded the country unprovoked.

He reiterated his earlier point to argue that the PM's Kyiv visit was "absolutely the right thing to do."

Iain concluded by addressing those who he believed to have double standards when it comes to Boris Johnson's visit to Ukraine.

"If President Zelenskyy can appreciate the occasion, why can't you?!"

