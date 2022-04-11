Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

By Sam Sholli

Shelagh Fogarty has described Boris Johnson's visit to Kyiv as "important".

Mr Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this past weekend in Ukraine's war torn capital.

Shelagh said: "I think it was an important trip.

"I think it is powerful that leaders such as Boris Johnson stand and walk on the streets of the capital of Ukraine with President Zelenskyy at a time like this.

"You could see from the security around the two men how intense it was."

Shelagh also said there was a "genuine threat on [Boris Johnson's] head for going, as it is on Zelenskyy and all of the people of Ukraine".

Speaking of the Prime Minister's visit, Shelagh also said: "He knows, of course, there is a political bonus to it. And, you know, let's not pretend that there isn't.

"But I still, even that aside, [think] it's an important trip for him to have made."

