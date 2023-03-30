Breaking News

Plans to increase state pension age to 68 frozen

30 March 2023, 12:34 | Updated: 30 March 2023, 13:13

The state pensions age increase has been frozen
The state pensions age increase has been frozen. Picture: Alamy/Parliament TV

By Emma Soteriou

Plans to increase the state pension age to 68 have been delayed.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride confirmed the move after it was suggested the government was considering the freeze.

He said he agreed the planned rise in the state pension age from 66 to 67 should occur between 2026 and 2028, a rise which has been legislated for since 2014.

Mr Stride added he had noted an independent report's recommendation on the rise from 67 to 68 should take place between 2041 and 2043, explaining: "This is four years later than the first independent reviewer John Cridland proposed in 2017 and which the Government accepted, subject to a further review but three years ahead of what is provided in legislation."

However, he suggested it was still possible for the age to be hiked by 2037.

Read more: Rishi Sunak leads tributes at funeral of 'remarkable' former Commons speaker Betty Boothroyd

Read more: Thousands of asylum seekers to be housed in military sites including former Dambusters base

Labour slammed the move as a "damning indictment" of the Government.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth told the Commons: "Today's announcement that they are not going ahead with accelerating the state pension age is welcome, and it is the right one.

"But it is the clearest admission yet that a rising tide of poverty is dragging life expectancy down for so many, and stalling life expectancy, going backwards in some of the poorest communities, is a damning indictment of 13 years of failure which the minister should have acknowledged and apologised for today."

But Mr Stride defended the Government's record on pensioner poverty.

He claimed it "has improved right across the board since 2009/10" adding this was "not least because of the policies pursued by this Government".

Conservative former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said he disagreed with the decision, and said delaying "is not exactly a sign of strength".

"Unlike the Labour Party I don't welcome this decision," he told the Commons.

"That life expectancy from retirement from the 1940s to today has increased by seven years, which would indicate a retirement age of 72 rather than of 67 or 68.

"The benefit of long-term decision-making is that it gives everybody the chance to plan well in advance. And the delaying the decision is a decision in itself, and is not exactly a sign of strength."

Mr Stride said: "There are a number of uncertainties. Some of them, for example, in the fiscal sphere."

He pointed to a document from the Office for Budget Responsibility which he said referenced "the uncertainty of the public finances going forward around labour supply, energy prices, and indeed interest rates".

"And for that reason amongst others I believe it is appropriate to wait until we are more certain about what the future holds."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian flag

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage

Anthony prepares "cursed" reversed takes on British dishes

Fancy mangers and bash, rausage solls or teans on boast? US chef horrifies Brits with 'cursed' take on classic UK dishes

Linda Thorson opened up about her friendship with Paul O'Grady

Paul O'Grady died 'in his own bed' beside his husband Andre, close friend reveals

Brazil Bolsonaro Returns

Jair Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after three-month stay in Florida

Kenya Opposition Protests

Kenyan opposition holds fresh protests despite government warning

HM Treasury is looking for a Head of Cyber Security on £50k per year

Treasury sparks pay storm after advertising Head of Cyber Security job at £50k

US Military Helicopter Crash

Casualties reported after US Army helicopters crash during training mission

Several banks have revealed more branch closures

Over 80 more bank branches at Lloyds, Halifax, Natwest and RBS set to close: read the full list and when they shut

Breaking
Charles Bronson has lost his latest bid for freedom

Charles Bronson loses bid to be freed from jail as parole board rules against him

Switzerland Russia Gazprombank

Four bankers convicted over Swiss account of Putin-linked Russian cellist

Julia Wendell selfie alongside picture of young Madeleine McCann

Julia Wendell's Madeleine McCann claims: The story so far

Vatican Pope

Pope ‘progressively improving’ after being admitted to hospital with infection

Finland Russia Intelligence

Nato hopeful Finland says it has substantially weakened Russian spy operations

Amanda Chibwe died on holiday in Bermuda

British mother of three drowns off Bermuda aged just 31, as family pay tribute to 'beautiful vibrant soul'

Charles gave a historic speech to the German parliament

King Charles thanks Germany 'from the bottom of my heart' for reaction to Queen Elizabeth's death in historic visit

Philippines Ferry Fire

At least 31 dead after ferry fire in the Philippines

Latest News

See more Latest News

Margaret Ferrier faces by-election after Commons standards committee ruling

Ex SNP-MP Margaret Ferrier facing by-election and 30 day Commons suspension after traveling on train with covid
Chris Kaba, 24, was due to become a father when he was shot dead by police

Met police firearms officer faces criminal charges over fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius set for parole hearing 10 years after killing girlfriend

Tesco delivery van

Tesco to make big changes to online orders - and it could cost you more

Julia Wendell on Dr Phil (l). A beach like her first childhood memory (top r). Bottom right Julia as a child and Madeleine McCann

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann says first memories of 'buildings and beach' similar to where girl was last seen
A suspect has been charged with dangerous dogs offences

Man hit with eight dangerous dogs charges after girl mauled in Manchester

The charity was speaking to LBC's Henry Reily

Homeless dogs’ charity pleads with Sadiq Khan over ULEZ expansion claiming its future is at risk
Pope

Pope has good night in hospital despite respiratory infection – Vatican

Friends of the Earth have pledged to tackle the 'lacklustre' strategy

Campaigners 'poised to act' if government's 'lacklustre' energy strategy fails to show how UK will meet net zero targets
Salty: A single slice from a loaf can contain more salt than a packet of crisps

One slice of bread can be as salty as a whole pack of crisps: Which loaves are the saltiest?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit