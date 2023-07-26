Jailed reality star Stephen Bear ordered to pay £200,000 to Georgia Harrison for sharing sex tape on OnlyFans

26 July 2023, 15:09

Bear was ordered to pay out the highest amount awarded in a case of this kind
Bear was ordered to pay out the highest amount awarded in a case of this kind

By Will Taylor

Jailed reality star Stephen Bear has been ordered to pay more than £200,000 to Georgia Harrison after he shared a sex video of the pair - the highest sum for a case of this kind.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner was given 21 months for two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress and voyeurism.

It came after he shared videos of him and the ex-Love Island contestant having sex on OnlyFans, which he made at least £40,000 from.

Bear, who yelled out "enjoy your weekends everyone" after being jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court, has now been ordered to pay £207,900 in damages to Harrison.

Her lawyers said it is the highest amount ever awarded in an image abuse case.

"I couldn't be more thankful to everyone who has helped support my civil claim, which after almost three years has finally been settled," Harrison said.

Harrison has been awarded more than £200,000
Harrison has been awarded more than £200,000

"It's no secret that Payne Hicks Beach are one of the most sought after and respected legal teams in the UK, so it was a real honour to have them support me, especially as I didn't have the finances necessary to afford a legal team at the time.

"They have been true heroes on my journey to justice, and I will forever be in awe of how talented they are.

"Once I officially receive the settlement sum, I will be donating part of it to multiple charities that have helped support me and other victims of image-based sexual abuse."

During sentencing in March, Judge Christopher Moran said Bear "wished to exploit the economic value of the recording".

"I'm sure that you recognised the enhanced economic value to you by having Georgia Harrison, a well-known reality TV and social media personality, in the video," the judge added.

He said that the defendant caused Harrison "extensive humiliation and embarrassment".

Bear was jailed for 21 months
Bear was jailed for 21 months

Harrison previously said "millions of people were watching me and laughing at me and it was completely, utterly out of my control".

She said in a victim statement that she felt "so sick" and cried hysterically when she first saw the video.

"Even when people weren't talking about it I just couldn't physically be in the room," she said.

Hanna Basha, who was in the team that represented Harrison, said: "This has been a difficult, complicated and emotional case.

"I am pleased that we were able to support Georgia, and I hope her strength in pursuing this highlights to other victims that there is help and support available for them and that the courts take these matters very seriously."

