DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson to appear in court charged with grievous bodily harm

20 August 2022, 18:01

Actor Stephen Tompkinson will appear at Newcastle Crown Court
Actor Stephen Tompkinson will appear at Newcastle Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson will appear in court charged with a single count of inflicting grievous bodily harm, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed.

The 56-year-old, who is best known for starring as Inspector Alan Banks in the crime drama series, is facing a trial after denying the allegation at Newcastle Magistrates Court on August 10.

He will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on September 7.

A CPS statement said: "Stephen Tompkinson, aged 56, of Beech Grove, Whitley Bay, appeared before Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Wednesday August 10 to face a single charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

"He pleaded not guilty to the charge and will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday September 7."

Tompkinson appeared in DCI Banks for 6 years.
Tompkinson appeared in DCI Banks for 6 years. Picture: Alamy

Mr Tompkinson became a household name after starring as Father Peter Clifford in 1996's Ballykissangel as well as appearing in hit film Brassed Off in the same year.

Other notable TV credits include Drop The Dead Donkey, Wild At Heart, Minder, New Tricks, Grafters and Ted And Alice.

He also appeared in DCI Banks for six years until the show was axed in 2016.

The actor, who most recently starred in a stage adaptation of Educating Rita as Frank Bryant, is due to feature in drama The Long Shadow about Yorkshire ripper Peter Sutcliffe later this year.

He was born in Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, in October 1965.

His representatives have been contacted for comment.

