Britain’s biggest pub chain to charge punters more at peak times under new 'dynamic pricing' scheme

Punters to be charged extra at peak times under new 'dynamic pricing' scheme. Picture: GoogleReview/Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Britain's biggest pub chain is charging punters more when it is busier under a new "dynamic" pricing scheme.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The scheme, which has been set up by Stonegate Group, means customers are being charged as much as 20p more for a pint of beer on weekends.

The scheme has been introduced by the chain to cover the cost of washing glasses and hiring extra staff at the busiest times.

The "dynamic pricing" scheme has been introduced at 800 Stonegate pubs across the UK.

Pints could cost 20p more. Picture: Getty

A 'dynamic pricing' notice. Picture: GoogleReviews

It is not yet clear exactly how much more customers will be charged under the pricing scheme, but one manager told The Telegraph a pint could cost 20p more on weekends.

Signs have been left in Stonegate pubs running the scheme, which aim to inform customers about why drinks may be more expensive.

Read More: Last orders on takeaway pints extended for 18 months as government pledge to help British pubs

Read More: Pub industry seeks licensing changes after football fans left waiting for beer

It reads: "Dynamic Pricing. Police Notice.

"Dynamic pricing is currently live in this venue during this peak trading session."

Slug and Lettuce is owned by Stonegate. Picture: Alamy

The new scheme has been criticised on social media, with one punter writing on Google: "Charges more because it’s busy? [The pub] wanted £4.50 for a small glass of cola… avoid like the plague.”

Another person wrote: "'Surge pricing' or as they call it "dynamic pricing" is annoying enough on cab apps, this can't become the normal in pubs."

A spokesperson for the pub chain said: “Stonegate Group, like all retail businesses, regularly reviews pricing to manage costs but also to ensure we offer great value for money to our guests.

“Across the managed business our dynamic pricing encompasses the ability to offer guests a range of promotions including happy hours, two-for-one cocktails, and discounts on food and drink products at different times on different days throughout the week

.“This flexibility may mean that on occasions pricing may marginally increase in selective pubs and bars due to the increased cost demands on the business with additional staffing or licensing requirements such as additional door team members.”