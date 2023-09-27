Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Storm Agnes roars in: Cork hit by torrential rain as Britain braces for 80mph winds
27 September 2023, 14:15
Weather warnings are in place across the UK and Ireland on Wednesday as Storm Agnes brings heavy rain and strong winds.
The storm, which is the first named storm of Autumn, is expected to bring torrential weather to the UK and Ireland until early on Thursday morning.
Cork in Ireland has been hit by heavy rain and strong winds, with footage showing a roof coming off a building at Youghal Strand.
Orange weather warnings will remain place in Ireland until Thursday.
A roof has just come off a building at Youghal Strand. Emergency services are en route. Avoid the area if possible! #StormAgnes pic.twitter.com/3Kn8HPTrRD— Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) September 27, 2023
Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, heavy downpours started at around midday.
A yellow weather warning will remain in place until 8pm.
#CorkFloods Flooding in Killumney village this morning. #StormAgnes pic.twitter.com/C7fjViGlyB— Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) September 27, 2023
There are also yellow weather warnings in place covering south-west Scotland and north-west Wales, Cumbria, and Lancashire.
Winds of up to 80mph could bring significant travel disruption, including by forcing bridges to close and causing services to be cancelled.
London will feel strong winds, though is expected to avoid the worst of the heavy rain.
Trees may come down and power supplies may be cut in certain areas - and there’s also the potential for injury and damage to property, the Met Office has warned.
After the storm, temperatures are expected to reach as high as 24C in some areas in the south of England.