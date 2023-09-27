Storm Agnes roars in: Cork hit by torrential rain as Britain braces for 80mph winds

Cork has been battered by Storm Agnes. Picture: Getty/CorkSafetyAlert/Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

Weather warnings are in place across the UK and Ireland on Wednesday as Storm Agnes brings heavy rain and strong winds.

The storm, which is the first named storm of Autumn, is expected to bring torrential weather to the UK and Ireland until early on Thursday morning.

Cork in Ireland has been hit by heavy rain and strong winds, with footage showing a roof coming off a building at Youghal Strand.

Orange weather warnings will remain place in Ireland until Thursday.

A roof has just come off a building at Youghal Strand. Emergency services are en route. Avoid the area if possible! #StormAgnes pic.twitter.com/3Kn8HPTrRD — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) September 27, 2023

Britain Braces For Storm Agnes. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, heavy downpours started at around midday.

A yellow weather warning will remain in place until 8pm.

There are also yellow weather warnings in place covering south-west Scotland and north-west Wales, Cumbria, and Lancashire.

Winds of up to 80mph could bring significant travel disruption, including by forcing bridges to close and causing services to be cancelled.

London will feel strong winds, though is expected to avoid the worst of the heavy rain.

Storm Agnes is expected to batter Britain and Ireland. Picture: Getty

Cork, Ireland, has already been hit by the storm. Picture: Getty

Trees may come down and power supplies may be cut in certain areas - and there’s also the potential for injury and damage to property, the Met Office has warned.

After the storm, temperatures are expected to reach as high as 24C in some areas in the south of England.