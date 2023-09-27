Exact date UK to hit 24C in 'mini-heatwave' after Storm Agnes batters Britain

Brits will get to bathe in 24C heat after Storm Agnes. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Most of the UK is covered by weather warnings today, with Storm Agnes set to batter many areas across the country.

Many parts of Northern Ireland, Ireland and the north of England are to be hit by strong winds and heavy rain, though the south east is likely to avoid any intense downpours.

Gusts of wind could reach as fast as 80mph but once it is over, Brits may be treated to highs of 24C.

Temperatures will slowly start to increase throughout the week after the storm, with it to be warmer in the south east of England.

Heavy rain has hit Cork, Ireland. Picture: Alamy

On Sunday, October 1, temperatures are expected to peak at 24C.

Over this period, temperatures are expected to stay above average, meaning an official heatwave could be declared.

A heatwave is defined by the Met Office as "an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity".

In the UK, a heatwave threshold is met "when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold".

It could reach 24C in parts of the south. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "As we move towards the weekend, a ridge of high pressure from the south is expected to bring a period of more settled weather, though some showers could continue in northern and western areas for a time."