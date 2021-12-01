Storm Arwen: How many homes remain without power - and what's being done?

Thousands of homes remain without power in the UK after Storm Arwen. Picture: SSEN/Northern Powergrid/Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

More than one million homes lost power after Storm Arwen wreaked havoc last week, with tens of thousands still without electricity.

On Friday night, winds reached almost 100mph in parts of northern England and Scotland, power lines were ripped down, many thousands of trees were uprooted and roads were blocked by debris.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng today promised to do everything possible to restore power to homes still affected, with engineers sent from across the UK working in the worst-affected areas.

He told the House of Commons today: "Being without power until Christmas is simply unacceptable, I'll say that publicly, and I'll do everything I can to make sure that that doesn't happen.

"Clearly, Storm Arwen was an event the likes of which we haven't seen for certainly 60 years since the record starts."

How many homes are still without power?

Five days after the storm hit, 30,000 homes are still without electricity.

Almost a million initially lost power, with the Energy Networks Association (ENA) saying it has now been restored to 97% of those affected.

This includes another 12,000 homes across the UK overnight.

However, the ENA added that it will be at least the end of the week - seven days after the devastating storm - before it is back on for a minority.

Latest on #StormArwen at 9am:

Additional 12,000 homes have been reconnected by electricity network operators overnight. 30,000 people without power just now. 97% of homes reconnected since start of #StormArwen.#Powercut #Powercutshttps://t.co/jM6QckunyQ pic.twitter.com/GBSJzYrVbT — Energy Networks Association (@energynetworks) December 1, 2021

The worst affected areas are northern England and Scotland, while the last several hundred homes left without power in Wales are expected to be reconnected today.

In England, Northern Powergrid said 15,000 of the homes it supplies are still without electricity, while about 6,000 Electricity North West customers are also still affected.

Meanwhile, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said on Tuesday night 9,500 remained without power in Scotland.

Click to view maps of Northern Powergrid and SSEN customers affected by power cuts.

Which areas are still affected?

Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron told the House of Commons today that "at least 7,000 homes" in his Westmorland and Lonsdale constituency, in south Cumbria, have been without power for three to five nights and feel "forgotten".

Some have been told they will be without power for another week, and he urged the Government to send in the Army to help.

Thousands in County Durham remain without power, with North West Durham’s Conservative MP Richard Holden saying some living in remote communities have been warned it could be a "very long time" before their electricity supply is fully restored.

Mary Kelly Foy, Labour MP for Durham City, called the ongoing power outages are a "national scandal".

Energy minister Greg Hands has been visiting Weardale in County Durham on Wednesday and meeting Northern Powergrid engineers to thank them for their efforts.

He said about 3,000 homes in the St John's Chapel area had lost power, which should be down to the "few hundreds" by Wednesday night.

In Scotland, the worst affected area is Aberdeenshire.

Getting help

Welfare centres and hot food are being provided, with the energy network companies working with local resilience forums, emergency services, local authorities and the British Red Cross.

A free support line set up by the Red Cross to provide emotional support can be reached on 0808 196 3651.

The Government has provided information on the steps to take if you are affected by a power cut here.

Meanwhile, information about applying for compensation is available from Ofgem's website.