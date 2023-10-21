Severe flood and 'risk to life' warning for Derbyshire as Scotland issued rare red weather alert amid Storm Babet

There fears a second river could burst its banks after Storm Babet claimed three lives and submerged Brechin. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Warnings of a significant risk to life have been issued for parts of Derbyshire after the River Derwent rose to record levels as Storm Babet batters the UK.

Three severe flood warnings are in place for areas along the river at Derby City Water Treatment Works, Little Chester, Eastgate and Cattle Market, and Racecourse Park at Chaddesden.

This includes the eastern portion of Derby city centre.

"Stay away from flood water and do not take unnecessary risks. Please follow the advice of the emergency services and first responders on the ground and on Derby City Council's website," the government's flood website said.

It added that "Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 36 hours, however river levels continue to rise due to rainfall traveling from the upper Derwent" and levels will remain high until Monday.

It comes after a rare red danger to life warning is still in place for parts of eastern Scotland while amber and yellow warnings are in place across the country, with four months' worth of rain set to fall in a single day.

Friday saw widespread disruption amid very strong winds, heavy rain and flooding.

Hundreds of homes flooded after the River South Esk burst its banks in Brechin, and there are now fears the River Don in Aberdeenshire could follow suit.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has modelled that it could flood at between 10am and 2pm at the towns of Inverurie, Kemnay and Kintore.

Assistant Chief Constable of Police Scotland Stuart Houston said: "With the red warning extended until midnight Saturday, this remains a dangerous situation which poses a threat to life.

"Communities in Tayside are dealing with some of the most difficult conditions they have faced, with evacuations continuing of those affected by flooding."

Rescuers work to rescue people in Brechin. Picture: Alamy

Across England, there were more than 350 flood warnings and 200 alerts, as the Met Office forecast heavy rain and strong winds in parts of northern England and Scotland.

"Prolonged and very heavy rain is expected to develop across parts of Angus and Aberdeenshire area throughout Saturday, in areas already affected by severe flooding," the forecaster said.

"Accumulations of 70-100mm are expected over a period of 18-24 hours, the highest accumulations over the hills.

"Less rainfall is expected around coastal areas, but impacts from the higher rainfall further west will extend towards the coast."

Sea foam covers the shore and promenade on Aberdeen Beach. Picture: Alamy

Three people have been killed in the storm. A man in his 60s was caught in fast-flowing floods in Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire on Friday.

Police Scotland said a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus on Thursday evening, killing the 56-year-old driver.

A 57-year-old woman also died on Thursday after being swept into a river in the region.

Several key roads were closed on Friday, rail lines were blocked and flights were grounded by the severe weather.

A plane skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport on Friday causing terror for passengers on board.

Rescuers work in Brechin after the town was flooded. Picture: Alamy

No LNER trains were running north of Edinburgh, and the operator said it didn't expect to start running trains north of the Scottish capital until Monday at the earliest.

Babet brought flooding across Scotland as hundreds of homes in Brechin, in Angus, were told to leave and a limited amount of sandbags were laid outside homes to limit the damage from water.

Roads were submerged by floods while natural features disappeared beneath the water in rural areas.

More than 75 people were taken to rescue centres in Angus, east Scotland, after being forced to leave their flooded homes.

Angus Council said people in more than 60 homes in Brechin, who refused previous evacuation attempts, required rescue.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed they had attended about 70 weather related incidents since Thursday morning and received about 750 emergency 999 calls, which a spokesperson confirmed was an "unusually high" number of calls.