Severe flood and 'risk to life' warning for Derbyshire as Scotland issued rare red weather alert amid Storm Babet

21 October 2023, 09:12 | Updated: 21 October 2023, 10:54

There fears a second river could burst its banks after Storm Babet claimed three lives and submerged Brechin
There fears a second river could burst its banks after Storm Babet claimed three lives and submerged Brechin. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Warnings of a significant risk to life have been issued for parts of Derbyshire after the River Derwent rose to record levels as Storm Babet batters the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Three severe flood warnings are in place for areas along the river at Derby City Water Treatment Works, Little Chester, Eastgate and Cattle Market, and Racecourse Park at Chaddesden.

This includes the eastern portion of Derby city centre.

"Stay away from flood water and do not take unnecessary risks. Please follow the advice of the emergency services and first responders on the ground and on Derby City Council's website," the government's flood website said.

It added that "Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 36 hours, however river levels continue to rise due to rainfall traveling from the upper Derwent" and levels will remain high until Monday.

It comes after a rare red danger to life warning is still in place for parts of eastern Scotland while amber and yellow warnings are in place across the country, with four months' worth of rain set to fall in a single day.

Friday saw widespread disruption amid very strong winds, heavy rain and flooding.

Hundreds of homes flooded after the River South Esk burst its banks in Brechin, and there are now fears the River Don in Aberdeenshire could follow suit.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has modelled that it could flood at between 10am and 2pm at the towns of Inverurie, Kemnay and Kintore.

Read more: Warning of wet and windy weekend as Storm Babet weather warning extended, with 'worst-ever conditions' for some

Assistant Chief Constable of Police Scotland Stuart Houston said: "With the red warning extended until midnight Saturday, this remains a dangerous situation which poses a threat to life.

"Communities in Tayside are dealing with some of the most difficult conditions they have faced, with evacuations continuing of those affected by flooding."

Rescuers work to rescue people in Brechin
Rescuers work to rescue people in Brechin. Picture: Alamy

Across England, there were more than 350 flood warnings and 200 alerts, as the Met Office forecast heavy rain and strong winds in parts of northern England and Scotland.

"Prolonged and very heavy rain is expected to develop across parts of Angus and Aberdeenshire area throughout Saturday, in areas already affected by severe flooding," the forecaster said.

Read more: Trent Alexander-Arnold 'cheats death' in Storm Babet as 40ft pylon crashes down just in front of Liverpool star's car

"Accumulations of 70-100mm are expected over a period of 18-24 hours, the highest accumulations over the hills.

"Less rainfall is expected around coastal areas, but impacts from the higher rainfall further west will extend towards the coast."

Sea foam covers the shore and promenade on Aberdeen Beach.
Sea foam covers the shore and promenade on Aberdeen Beach. Picture: Alamy

Three people have been killed in the storm. A man in his 60s was caught in fast-flowing floods in Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire on Friday.

Police Scotland said a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus on Thursday evening, killing the 56-year-old driver.

A 57-year-old woman also died on Thursday after being swept into a river in the region.

Several key roads were closed on Friday, rail lines were blocked and flights were grounded by the severe weather.

A plane skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport on Friday causing terror for passengers on board.

Rescuers work in Brechin after the town was flooded
Rescuers work in Brechin after the town was flooded. Picture: Alamy

No LNER trains were running north of Edinburgh, and the operator said it didn't expect to start running trains north of the Scottish capital until Monday at the earliest.

Babet brought flooding across Scotland as hundreds of homes in Brechin, in Angus, were told to leave and a limited amount of sandbags were laid outside homes to limit the damage from water.

Roads were submerged by floods while natural features disappeared beneath the water in rural areas.

More than 75 people were taken to rescue centres in Angus, east Scotland, after being forced to leave their flooded homes.

Angus Council said people in more than 60 homes in Brechin, who refused previous evacuation attempts, required rescue.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed they had attended about 70 weather related incidents since Thursday morning and received about 750 emergency 999 calls, which a spokesperson confirmed was an "unusually high" number of calls.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Streep and Gummer have separated

Meryl Streep and husband Don Gummer secretly separated for six years after more than four decades together

Egypt Israel Palestinians

Humanitarian aid convoy crosses into Gaza Strip from Egypt

Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Pakistan Politics

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif returns home ahead of vote

Labour won two by-elections this week

Top Tories want Sunak to slash stamp duty after thumping defeats to Labour in by-elections

The attack has been linked to Israel's operation in Gaza

UK terror attack linked to Gaza 'has already been carried out' as asylum seeker arrested

Biden Israel Palestinians United States

Biden says Hamas attacked Israel in part to stop agreement with Saudi Arabia

Storm Babet is set to continue this weekend

Warning of wet and windy weekend as Storm Babet weather warning extended, with 'worst-ever conditions' for some

Israel Palestinians Hostage Release

US mother and daughter held hostage by Hamas have been released, says Israel

Pedro Argote

Hunt for man suspected of killing judge who awarded custody of children to wife

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold 'cheats death' in Storm Babet as 40ft pylon crashes down just in front of Liverpool star's car

Donald Trump

Trump asks judge to pause gagging order in election case while he pursues appeal

Mohammed Farooq

Clinical support worker accused of terror plot to blow up hospital and RAF base admits 'intending to endanger life'

Donald Trump

Judge fines Donald Trump £4,100 over post maligning court employee

Police officers patrol the Trocadero plaza near the Eiffel Tower

Man charged after female British police officer, 23, 'raped at knifepoint by Eiffel Tower'

Israel Palestinians

Israel ‘does not plan to control life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas

Latest News

See more Latest News

Judith and Natalie Raanan were released on Friday

'It's a miracle': American mother and daughter freed from captivity by Hamas to be reunited with family
Donald Trump

Judge threatens to hold Trump in contempt after deleted post remained on website

Jim Jordan

Republicans drop Jim Jordan as House speaker nominee after three failed votes

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua splashes out £2,000 to spend four days alone in pitch black room to 'spend time with his subconscious'
Storm Babet has caused chaos on the railways

Chaos on Friday evening commute from Kings Cross as LNER says 'don't travel' due to Storm Babet
Alex Jones

Alex Jones can’t use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families

Joe Biden

White House details £86bn funding request for Israel, Ukraine and more

Jim Jordan

House Republicans reject Jim Jordan’s third bid to be named speaker

The crash caused huge tailbacks

Two women killed as lorry overturns on M4 amid high winds and rain from Storm Babet

Labour Conference - Day Four

Sir Keir Starmer tries to clarify comments on Gaza-Israel siege after LBC interview sparks backlash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles

King Charles mourns 'heartbreaking loss of life' and calls for tolerance and respect amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat
James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat
Shelagh

Rishi Sunak has 'failed monumentally' to 'humanise' both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict says Israel expert
Shelagh and Callum

Twitter is a 'particularly dangerous' place to get information now says the Centre for Countering Digital Hate
JOB and caller Andy

Biden's visit to Israel is to show that the US stands 'unequivocally' with Israel says James O'Brien caller
Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit