Red weather warning issued as Storm Darragh set to cause 'danger to life' with 90mph winds and flooding

6 December 2024, 10:05 | Updated: 6 December 2024, 10:19

The UK will be hit with 90mph winds and torrential downpours
The UK will be hit with 90mph winds and torrential downpours. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

A red weather warning has been issued as Storm Darragh is unleashed on the UK, with 90mph winds and flooding expected.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The "danger to life" warning has been issued for wind along the south west of England and Wales from 3am to 11am on Saturday.

There is a risk of flying debris and falling trees as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads.

Power cuts are also expected, along with damage to buildings and homes.

It comes on top of an amber warning already in place for along the west coast of the UK from South Ayrshire in Scotland down to Cornwall, as well as in Northern Ireland, from 3am until 9pm.

Snow could also hit hilly areas of northern England on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for rain will be in place for Northern Ireland and Wales, which were badly affected by flooding during Storm Bert, from 3pm on Friday until 12pm on Saturday.

Up to 60mm of rain could fall in these areas during the warning period, which may lead to some flooding and disruption, forecasters said.

Read more: Brits brace for Storm Darragh: Met office issues 'danger to life' warning as strong winds and heavy rain lash UK

Read more: Temperatures to plummet to -10C as Britain braces for widespread frost

It comes after a 'mini tornado' left a trail of destruction across the Midlands on Thursday evening.

Residents in Clayton, Staffordshire, said the 'tornado' ripped up grass and roof tiles while a "deafening" sound could be heard "like a bomb going off".

A flight from Manchester to Aberdeen was also forced to turn around on Thursday after lightning hit the plane's windshield.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said the weather service is "a bit concerned" about the risk of flooding in parts of Wales and Northern Ireland where there is "heightened sensitivity" due to recent heavy rainfall.

Mr Stroud added: "The wind particularly is set to be reasonably disruptive and potentially quite damaging.

"We are rather concerned about the strength of the winds affecting the Irish sea coasts and this is likely to have impacts on Irish ferry services.

"Trees could come down onto roads and people need to be aware of this and allow extra time for travel, especially in rural spots."

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency (EA) said it was carefully monitoring the progress of the storm ahead of the weekend.

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the EA, said: "EA teams are out on the ground and will support local authorities in responding to surface water flooding.

"We urge people not to drive though flood water - it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A body is recovered from the debris in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike at the Muwasi camp near Khan Younis

Negotiations on Gaza ceasefire have resumed, Hamas says

Inside renovated Notre Dame

How Notre Dame’s reopening will celebrate recovery from devastating blaze

Syrian opposition fighters standing on a seized military armoured vehicle

Syrian insurgents enter two central towns close to city of Homs

Jack Veal has spoken out the bitter family feud has alleged has left him homeless. He says he can't return home and has been living in a camper van.

'I want the system to help me': Homeless Loki star 'doesn't want revenge' against parents as he begs council for help

A man has been sentenced to five months in prison for the 'callous theft' of two cats in London (stock image)

Brazen cat burglar sentenced for 'callous theft' after bundling pets into car

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, during an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson

Lavrov says Russia will use ‘all means’ to defend its interests

Ships in the South China Sea

US, Japan and Philippines forces patrol in South China Sea after hostilities

iran flag

Iran says it conducted successful space launch in programme criticised by West

The Princess of Wales will deliver a message of love and empathy at her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey today.

'You were by my side': Princess Kate to celebrate love and empathy in Christmas carol service

APTOPIX South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s ruling party chief backs suspension of presidential powers of Yoon

New Zealand’s highest peak, Aoraki, centre, in the Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park

Three climbers believed to have died in fall on New Zealand’s highest peak

Live
There is disruption across the National Rail network after a communications system fault.

LIVE: Travel chaos as railways across England and Wales hit by network failure

Exclusive
Feargal Sharkey visits the River Cam

'I'd stay well away from swimming there': Feargal Sharkey tests the River Cam after site was awarded bathing status

Jess Fishlock criticised Manchester United for scrapping plans to wear jackets supporting the LGBTQ+ community

Manchester United blasted over scrapped plans to wear LGBTQ+ jackets by Welsh women’s record goalscorer

FOX Nation Patriot Awards

Trump talks up election victory as he receives patriot of the year award

Australia Synagogue Fire

Australian leader blames antisemitism for arson that damaged synagogue

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two people were injured in the attack

Two injured in Melbourne synagogue fire as Australian PM condemns 'deliberate' antisemitic attack
UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed

Hunt for gunman who killed medical insurance chief heads into third day

NASA Moon Missions

Nasa pushes back astronaut flights to the moon again

a massive county lines crackdown took place last week.

Week-long county lines crackdown sees 1,600 arrested as £3 million worth of drugs and 557 weapons seized by police
Keir Starmer Delivers 'Plan For Change' Speech

Labour pledges to take on nimbyism and usher in 'biggest building boom' in 50 years with 150 new infrastructure projects
A man has died after being attacked by a dog in east London (dog pictured is not the animal in question)

Man, 42, dies after being attacked by 'dangerous fighting dog' in London as owner charged

People watch waves roll in across a beach

Tsunami warning for US west coast cancelled after earthquake

21 small boats were seized.

Suspects arrested in international operation targeting small-boat smugglers

The man wanted for questioning over the shooting

Gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare chief ‘left message on ammunition’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan attends the inauguration of the Coronation Food Project hub

Sadiq Khan 'to be knighted' in New Year honours list

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News