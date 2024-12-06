Red weather warning issued as Storm Darragh set to cause 'danger to life' with 90mph winds and flooding

The UK will be hit with 90mph winds and torrential downpours. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

A red weather warning has been issued as Storm Darragh is unleashed on the UK, with 90mph winds and flooding expected.

The "danger to life" warning has been issued for wind along the south west of England and Wales from 3am to 11am on Saturday.

There is a risk of flying debris and falling trees as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads.

Power cuts are also expected, along with damage to buildings and homes.

It comes on top of an amber warning already in place for along the west coast of the UK from South Ayrshire in Scotland down to Cornwall, as well as in Northern Ireland, from 3am until 9pm.

Snow could also hit hilly areas of northern England on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for rain will be in place for Northern Ireland and Wales, which were badly affected by flooding during Storm Bert, from 3pm on Friday until 12pm on Saturday.

Up to 60mm of rain could fall in these areas during the warning period, which may lead to some flooding and disruption, forecasters said.

It comes after a 'mini tornado' left a trail of destruction across the Midlands on Thursday evening.

Residents in Clayton, Staffordshire, said the 'tornado' ripped up grass and roof tiles while a "deafening" sound could be heard "like a bomb going off".

A flight from Manchester to Aberdeen was also forced to turn around on Thursday after lightning hit the plane's windshield.

With #StormDarragh bringing strong winds and heavy rain later tomorrow and into Saturday, stay informed with our Weekend Weather forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/rppJiYXgWO — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2024

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said the weather service is "a bit concerned" about the risk of flooding in parts of Wales and Northern Ireland where there is "heightened sensitivity" due to recent heavy rainfall.

Mr Stroud added: "The wind particularly is set to be reasonably disruptive and potentially quite damaging.

"We are rather concerned about the strength of the winds affecting the Irish sea coasts and this is likely to have impacts on Irish ferry services.

"Trees could come down onto roads and people need to be aware of this and allow extra time for travel, especially in rural spots."

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency (EA) said it was carefully monitoring the progress of the storm ahead of the weekend.

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the EA, said: "EA teams are out on the ground and will support local authorities in responding to surface water flooding.

"We urge people not to drive though flood water - it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car."