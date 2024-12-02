Temperatures to plummet to -10C as Britain braces for widespread frost

A widespread frost is forecast across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Temperatures could plummet to as low as -10C in parts of the UK with forecasters predicting a widespread frost overnight on Monday.

After a mild weekend with parts of the country reaching 16C, clearing skies on Monday night will see temperatures plunge.

The cold weather is likely to cause a spell of snow in the Scottish hills while the northern Pennines could also be affected.

"Rural areas, mainly in Scotland, could dip as low as -10C (14F), while -6C (21F) is possible in parts of Northern Ireland and north Wales," said Sky News weather producer Chris England.

"Some of the lowest temperatures are likely to be in those valleys sheltered from the northerly wind," he added.

The cold weather is likely to cause a spell of snow in the Scottish hills. Picture: Alamy

"The snow risk looks likely to be confined to the higher ground - above 400m - and restricted to Scottish hills, perhaps the northern Pennines," he said.

"But the timing is uncertain and the forecast is for rain generally at lower levels, so we're not expecting much impact."

England and Wales are set to remain dry on Tuesday but western parts will see rain later on while Scotland and Northern Ireland will experience showers in the afternoon.

Mr England added there is a chance temperatures could drop again this weekend as northerly winds are expected to develop.