Storms, showers and floods expected as weather warnings extended
26 May 2024, 11:14
There will be Met Office thunderstorm warnings across much of the UK later today.
An existing yellow alert has been extended across most of the north of England, whereas another was issued on Sunday morning for huge areas of central, southern and southwestern England.
According to the southern warning, heavy showers and thunderstorms could cause disruption in places.
It will happen between 10am and 7pm on Sunday, covering parts of London, Oxford, Bath and reaching as far to the southwest as Exeter.
The larger warning - for storms and heavy showers - comes into force at 12pm and lasts until 8pm.
It now stretches as far north as Carlisle and Newcastle, and covers areas like Birmingham and Cambridge further south.
On Bank Holiday Monday the weather will see further showers, some of which will be thundery, however western areas will become drier later on.