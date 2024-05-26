Storms, showers and floods expected as weather warnings extended

Heavy showers and thunderstorms could cause disruption in places. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

There will be Met Office thunderstorm warnings across much of the UK later today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An existing yellow alert has been extended across most of the north of England, whereas another was issued on Sunday morning for huge areas of central, southern and southwestern England.

According to the southern warning, heavy showers and thunderstorms could cause disruption in places.

It will happen between 10am and 7pm on Sunday, covering parts of London, Oxford, Bath and reaching as far to the southwest as Exeter.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across parts of southern England



Sunday 1000 - 1900



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/1F1HP2pfjV — Met Office (@metoffice) May 26, 2024

The larger warning - for storms and heavy showers - comes into force at 12pm and lasts until 8pm.

It now stretches as far north as Carlisle and Newcastle, and covers areas like Birmingham and Cambridge further south.

Read More: Sunak vows to bring back National Service for every 18-year-old if Tories win the general election

Read More: Nicki Minaj promises to make it up to fans after Manchester show at Co-op Live arena cancelled due to arrest

On Bank Holiday Monday the weather will see further showers, some of which will be thundery, however western areas will become drier later on.