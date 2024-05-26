Nicki Minaj promises to make it up to fans after Manchester show at Co-op Live arena cancelled due to arrest

Nicki Minaj promises to make it up to her fans - known as Barbz - after her show in Manchester was cancelled. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Pop star Nicki Minaj has apologised to fans and promised to make it up to them after her show in Manchester was cancelled due to being arrested in the Netherlands.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She was arrested on Saturday in Schipol airport in Amsterdam on drugs charges - but later released and fined.

The beleaguered Co-op live Arena was forced to cancel the gig as part of her Pink Friday 2 tour at the last minute even though thousands of fans had already entered the venue.

The Arena had to postpone its official opening three times earlier this month because of health and safety issues and cancelled high-profile shows such as Olivia Rodrigo, Keane and Peter Kay.

Nicki Minaj is currently on her Pink Fridat 2 tour. Picture: Getty

In a tweet, the singer and rapper said: "I’ll find a way to not only make up the date with the performance but I’m going to create an added bonus for everyone that had a tkt for this show. Promise."

She added that two dates, one in June and one in July, are already being discussed.

She also confirmed she will still be performing tonight in Birmingham, and will return to Manchester for the planned show on the 30th May.

Fans gathered outside Minaj's hotel in Manchester on Saturday night after she tweeted the location and said she would appear at the balcony to see fans.

Read more: PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray dead at 30 after withdrawing from tournament through illness

Thank you to everyone who prayed for me today. May God cover you & all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination.



Barbz, I’m @ the stock exchange hotel in #Manchester I arrived a little over an hour ago.

After sitting in a jail cell for 5-6 hours, my… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2024

Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, said during her arrest at the airport said that "they found weed" and her security has "already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him".

She also claimed that her bags had been taken by "customs", with someone who looked like he worked for Schiphol Airport saying that the fact she filmed security checks prompted her luggage to be searched again, in a video shared on Instagram.

Minaj also alleged: "They've been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they're waiting on customs.

Read More: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announce divorce after 14 years of marriage

A private plane departs from Schiphol East after Nicki Minaj is released by police. Picture: Alamy

"She also live streamed what appeared to be a conversation with an officer, who asked her to get into a van so she could go to a police station.

"I'm not carrying drugs, I'm not going in there," Minaj says.She then asks the officer if she is "under arrest" to which the the Dutch policeman replies "yes".

Her show at Co-op Live was originally set to have doors open at 6.30pm.

Promoters Live Nation, Co-op Live and Dutch police have been contacted for comment.

Read more: Teen arrested on suspicion of murder as 16-year-old stabbing victim named by police