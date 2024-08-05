Strictly Come Dancing announces first celebrity contestants as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row

5 August 2024, 11:38

Strictly Come Dancing announces first blind celebrity contestant as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row
Picture: Alamy / Strictly

By Danielle de Wolfe

Comedian Chris McClausland has been announced as Strictly Come Dancing's first blind celebrity contestant as the show's 2024 line-up is revealed.

The comedian is the second celebrity to be confirmed on the show, with the comic joking he has "never watched" the show.

It comes as Olympic swimmer Tom Dean revealed that he had also signed up for the show.

Chris McCausland lost his sight due to retinitis pigmentosa, a hereditary eye disease, which causes gradual degeneration of the retina.

It had been widely speculated that the 47-year-old would be joining the line-up, with the comic following in the footsteps of EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who was crowned 2021 series champion alongside partner Giovanni Pearce.

The news comes as former X Factor star JB Gill was revealed as the second celebrity to join the hit show.

Strictly Come Dancing announces first blind celebrity contestant as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row
Picture: Strictly Handout

The show has been plagued by a string of controversies in recent months following allegations made by several former contestants about inappropriate behaviour by professional dancers.

Axed Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has reportedly claimed he has “bombshell evidence” that proves Amanda Abbington is “lying” about her allegations against him.

Following the revelations, the show announced that celebrity participants will have chaperones in all future rehearsals going forward following the misconduct allegations.

Speaking on This Morning following the reveal, Mr McCausland said: "I think it's been out there - it's been exhausting keeping a secret everyone seems to know."

McCausland has been a comedian for more than two decades, appearing on Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI and The Last Leg.

When asked how he feels about taking part, he admitted: "I don't know what I'm getting myself into. I've never watched it, obviously. It's just some music."

He went on to admit he is "apprehensive" about the forthcoming series, revealing that he has "never danced" before.

"I grew up with headbanging and mosh pits," he admitted.

File photo dated 8/10/2023 of Zara McDermott arrives for the Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London, with Graziano Di Prima. McDermott has said she 'wrestled with the fear of opening up'
Picture: Alamy

It comes as the scandal surrounding Strictly Come Dancing has deepened after footage showing a former professional dancer telling his celebrity partner "kill you" surfaced on social media.

Video posted on TikTok shows former pro James Jordan telling partner Georgina Bouzova: "I drag you across the floor and then scream when you get up."

Another clip shows Jordan telling the camera: "I will push her to her limit. She will go through that pain, and as far as I’m concerned, tough luck. Unless she’s actually physically broken a rib, I don’t care. Unless her feet are bleeding I don’t care, if they are sore, dance through it."

