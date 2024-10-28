Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden rushed to hospital after show

28 October 2024, 05:19 | Updated: 28 October 2024, 05:40

Birmingham, UK. 19th Jan, 2023. Amy Dowden seen taking part in the 'Strictly Com
Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden rushed to hospital after show. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden was rushed to hospital after Saturday night's show.

The dancer, who has Crohn's disease, returned to the series in August after receiving cancer treatment.

A spokesperson says she's feeling "much better" now.

Amy Dowden arrives at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023
Amy Dowden arrives at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Dowden said: "Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution. She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern.

"We request Amy's privacy in matters of health is kindly respected."A Strictly spokesperson added:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Amy Dowden MBE was unable to be in tonight's results show."

