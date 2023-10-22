Horror at student with anti-Semitic banner showing Star of David being binned beside slogan 'keep the world clean'

A student was pictured with this anti-Semitic banner
A student was pictured with this anti-Semitic banner. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A medical university in Warsaw is taking "legal action" after a student was pictured holding up an anti-Semitic sign that featured a Star of David being binned alongside the words "keep the world clean".

Stylised in the form of a waste disposal advert, a stick figure is seen putting the primary symbol of Judaism, and the central icon on the flag of Israel, into rubbish amid a Palestinian march.

The top and bottom of the drawing was painted blue, like the Israeli flag.

The images have horrified online users and they come amid a surge of anti-Semitic incidents across the world. In London, they have risen by 1,350%, spiking drastically since Hamas attacked Israel.

It is believed the woman is a fifth-year Norwegian medical student at the Medical University of Warsaw.

The university said in a statement: "A fundamental value embraced by the University is a profound respect for every individual.

Read more: Israel pummels Gaza and bombs mosque in the West Bank as Iran threatens that the Middle East 'will go out of control'

The university issued a statement saying it is taking legal action
The university issued a statement saying it is taking legal action. Picture: Instagram

"We unequivocally condemn all expressions of hatred, including those rooted in nationality and race.

"The incident in question occurred outside of the Medical University of Warsaw. The university authorities have taken appropriate legal actions."

An X user wrote: "This is absolutely shocking and disgusting. Wow."

Another said: "I knew that there was anti-Semitism in the world but these days I actually saw the depth and intensity of it."

One user said: "Hopefully former student soon."

There are widespread concerns about anti-Semitism growing.

In the UK, posters of Hamas's victims have been vandalised or torn down.

London's Metropolitan Police said 218 antisemitic offences were recorded between October 1 and October 18, compared to 15 in the same period in 2022.

Robert Jenrick calls cries of 'jihad' at Free Palestine march 'unacceptable'

Read more: Government to probe why Met Police concluded 'jihad' chant and 'Muslim armies' signs at Palestine demo were lawful

That timeframe includes the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas, in which more than 1,000 people were killed.

Jewish students across Britain are choosing not to wear religious symbols such as Kippahs or necklaces displaying the Star of David for fear of being subjected to anti-Semitic attacks on campus.

Previously, several Jewish schools decided to close amid fears for their pupils' safety.

British-Israeli Rabbi Leo Dee, whose wife and two daughters were killed by terrorists in the West Bank earlier this year, told LBC: "It's frightening for me to come here, strangely I feel more safe sometimes in Israel, despite the fact there is war going on."

On Sunday, immigration minister Robert Jenrick said the government intends to speak to the Met after it decided a man's chanting of "jihad, jihad" was lawful, as were signs calling on "Muslim armies".

Both emerged at a splinter demonstration alongside the larger pro-Palestine rally attended by tens of thousands of people in the centre of London.

