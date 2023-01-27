Student nurse ‘found with bomb outside hospital’ accused of plotting terror attack on RAF base

27 January 2023, 14:40

A man, 27, has appeared in court accused of planning a terrorist attack at a Royal Air Force base after he was allegedly found with a pressure cooker bomb outside a Leeds hospital where he worked.
A man, 27, has appeared in court accused of planning a terrorist attack at a Royal Air Force base after he was allegedly found with a pressure cooker bomb outside a Leeds hospital where he worked. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A man, 27, has appeared in court accused of planning a terrorist attack at a Royal Air Force base after he was allegedly found with a pressure cooker bomb outside a Leeds hospital where he worked.

It's alleged student nurse Mohammad Farooq was inspired by radical Islam and Jihad when he carried out "hostile reconnaissance" of the Yorkshire military base in January after research online.

Farooq, from Leeds, is said to have constructed a viable bomb made from a pressure cooker, 13.7 kilos of a homemade low explosive mixture and a length of pyrotechnic fuse.

Prosecutors say he chose the target because of online encouragement to carry out a "lone wolf" attack at the site.

He was arrested in the early hours of Friday 20, outside St James's University Hospital's maternity unit, where he had been due to work a shift.

Read more: HS2 will reach central London after fears mammoth project would fall short due to spiraling costs, Jeremy Hunt confirms

Read more: 'Break down and you're a sitting duck': Drivers warned over 'extremely dangerous' smart motorway outage this weekend

He's said to have told a man he "felt like killing everyone" before showing him a gun, then told police officers he had a bomb.

His actions at the hospital are not alleged to have been motivated by terrorism but a grudge towards another member of staff.

He appeared via videolink at Westminster Magistrates' Court today from a police station in Bradford wearing a grey tracksuit.

A member of the bomb disposal unit at the hospital in Leeds wearing protective equipment.
A member of the bomb disposal unit at the hospital in Leeds wearing protective equipment. Picture: Alamy

Farooq spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth but was not asked to enter pleas to the three charges he faces.

He's charged with one count of engaging in conduct with the intention of committing acts of terrorism between July 12 and last year and January 20.

A bomb disposal unit the hospital where patients and staff were evacuated from some parts of the building.
A bomb disposal unit the hospital where patients and staff were evacuated from some parts of the building. Picture: Alamy

He's also charged with possessing an explosive substance on January 20 with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, and faces a further count of possessing an imitation firearm: a Gediz 9mm PAK semi-automatic pistol; with intent to cause fear of violence on the same date.

There was no application for bail and Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded him in custody ahead of his next appearance at the Old Bailey next Friday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Denmark Turkey

Turkey summons Danish envoy over Koran-burning protest

Wheelloaders transport iron ore at an ore yard in Tianjin, China, April 7, 2010.The Chinese action, involving rare earth minerals that are crucial

World ‘has enough rare earth minerals to fuel shift to green energy’

Emergency workers and a man wade through floodwaters in Auckland, New Zealand

Elton John concert cancelled due to wild New Zealand weather

Jay Leno

Jay Leno breaks bones in motorcycle crash months after being burned in fire

1

Tech entrepreneur, 45, spending millions on gruelling regimen regain his youth - and now 'has fitness of an 18-year-old'

Supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami chant slogans during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, against the burning of the Koran, a Muslim holy book, by a Danish anti-islam activist

Protests against burning of Koran held across Middle East

Smokey Robinson

Smokey Robinson, King of Motown, to release new album

Police said a man had been crushed by a 'telescopic urinal'

Worker dies after being crushed by 'telescopic urinal' in central London

A crater from an explosion is seen next to a destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha, Kyiv region, Ukraine

10 civilians killed in latest Russian shelling, says Ukrainian presidency

The rubble collapsed on to Stoke Newington High Street

Shoppers run for cover as building partially collapses onto busy north London high street

People visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland

Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace in Europe again shattered by war

A senior EU official said Russian has taken the war to the "next stage"

Putin shifting Ukraine war focus ‘to NATO and the West’, says EU official as Western tanks prepare to face Russians

Syrians walk through destruction in Douma in April 2018

Watchdog blames Syria’s air force for deadly chlorine attack

Daniel Harris has been convicted of encouraging terrorism

British teen extremist who made videos that inspired two mass shootings in US jailed

Sir Keir hit back at Nicola Sturgeon

Fix Scotland's failing health and education systems instead of taking aim at me over Brexit, Keir tells Sturgeon

People gather outside the Azerbaijan embassy after an attack there in Tehran, Iran

Gunman kills security chief at Azerbaijan embassy in Iran

Latest News

See more Latest News

The widow said she is "bemused" by the footage

Boss of curry house involved in video promo row knows the diner who widow believes is her dead husband
Sarah and Gary Andrews held baby Wynter as she died in their arms

NHS trust fined £800,000 after admitting failures over baby Wynter Andrews who died 23 minutes after birth
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip

Jerusalem and West Bank on edge after outbreak of violence

Matt Hancock said he wanted to raise awareness about dyslexia in the jungle

Matt Hancock donates less than 5% of I'm A Celebrity fee to charity after raking in £320k

Met recruiting people who are 'functionally illiterate,' police inspectorate warns

Met accepting 'functionally illiterate applicants who struggle to write crime reports in bid to improve diversity'
The 2100-capacity prison offers inmates a number of luxury meals

Steaking the mick! Fury as West Midlands prison offers inmates luxury meals including lamb shank, steak and salmon
David Harewood's comments were criticised by Nick Timothy

Ex-No10 chief accuses David Harewood of 'appalling language' as star says Braverman 'looks convenient' for Tories
A smart motorway outage is planned for this weekend

'Break down and you're a sitting duck': Drivers warned over 'extremely dangerous' smart motorway outage this weekend
University of Michigan student Stanley Chapel performs one of Johann Sebastian Bach’s violin sonatas from memory

World champion says Rubik’s Cube and violin go hand in hand

Events are taking place across the country

Charity warns antisemitism still exists today as events to mark Holocaust Memorial Day take place across UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'
HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light
Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion
Shelagh 26/01/23

Caller formerly detained with Rose West 'scared' of sharing prison with trans woman

Shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty 'objects' caller's views on trans rapist

‘Even more stupidity?’: James O’Brien questions why govt is clamping down on laughing gas amid scandals

James O’Brien questions government priorities after calls to clamp down on laughing gas

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit