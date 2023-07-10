Study reveals world's biggest eaters - but where does the UK rank?

10 July 2023, 20:04

The average American eats 3,868 calories every day - but is not the highest calorie intake worldwide
The average American eats 3,868 calories every day - but is not the highest calorie intake worldwide. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A definitive list of the world's biggest eaters has been revealed - and the nation consuming the most calories may surprise you.

Compiled by Oxford University scientists at OurWorldInData, the list uses statistics released by the United Nations.

Statistics show that more than two thirds of people in the United States are now overweight or obese, however, to the surprise of many, the nation does not rank top of the list.

Despite its reputation for super-size portions and the average American consuming 3,868 calories every day, the US only ranks as the second-highest calorie consumer in the world.

Bahrain, in the Middle East, where people consumed more than 4,000 calories per day on average.

The Middle East takes the top spot, with Bahrain consuming more than 4,000 calories per day on average - ahead of the US in second.
The Middle East takes the top spot, with Bahrain consuming more than 4,000 calories per day on average - ahead of the US in second. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Breaking down the list of 185 countries, Ireland ranks third, consuming 3,851 calories per person, per day on average.

Meanwhile, Belgium comes in fourth consuming 3,824 calories, Turkey in fifth with 3,762 and Austrians consuming on average 3,739 calories every day.

With Romania topping off the Top 10 with 3,600 calories, France, the home of the French fry, comes in 11th with 3,582 calories, with poutine-loving Canadians consuming 3,569 calories.

The United Kingdom, however, ranks down in 26th, consuming an average of 3,423 calories per day.

Footing the list is the Central African Republic, with residents consuming 1,642 calories - under half of the top ranking nation Bahrain.

A number of African nations find themselves at the bottom of the list, with Rwanda, the Congo and Mozambique featuring among the bottom 15 countries.

Breaking down the list of 185 countries, Bahrain comes top, with Ireland ranking third, consuming 3,851 calories per person, per day on average.
Breaking down the list of 185 countries, Bahrain comes top, with Ireland ranking third, consuming 3,851 calories per person, per day on average. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The world's biggest eaters by country - based on average calories consumed per person each day

  1. Bahrain 4,012
  2. United States 3,868
  3. Ireland 3,851
  4. Belgium 3,824
  5. Turkey 3,762
  6. Austria 3,739
  7. Germany 3,648
  8. Italy 3,621
  9. Qatar 3,609
  10. Romania 3,600
  11. France 3,582
  12. Israel 3,570
  13. Canada 3,569
  14. Poland 3,539
  15. Algeria 3,519
  16. Luxembourg 3,497
  17. Portugal 3,489
  18. Norway 3,473
  19. Montenegro 3,469
  20. Netherlands 3,460
  21. Serbia 3,460
  22. Tunisia 3,449
  23. Lebanon 3,444
  24. Denmark 3,433
  25. United Kingdom 3,423
  26. Moldova 3,418
  27. Russia 3,414
  28. Switzerland 3,405
  29. Iceland 3,405
  30. South Korea 3,405
  31. Australia 3,399
  32. Armenia 3,396
  33. Kuwait 3,388
  34. Czechia 3,387
  35. China 3,378
  36. Kazakhstan 3,377
  37. Morocco 3,374
  38. Finland 3,370
  39. Oman 3,369
  40. Azerbaijan 3,366
  41. Lithuania 3,357
  42. Argentina 3,350
  43. Cuba 3,347
  44. Brazil 3,333
  45. Hungary 3,321
  46. Albania 3,314
  47. Spain 3,311
  48. Bosnia and Herzegovina 3,310
  49. Greece 3,309
  50. Bhutan 3,283
  51. United Arab Emirates 3,276
  52. Uzbekistan 3,269
  53. Belarus 3,250
  54. Mexico 3,248
  55. Uruguay 3,246
  56. Libya 3,241
  57. Georgia 3,223
  58. Latvia 3,210
  59. Saudi Arabia 3,203
  60. Hong Kong 3,197
  61. Estonia 3,168
  62. Croatia 3,167
  63. Sweden 3,167
  64. Egypt 3,167
  65. Guyana 3,131
  66. Chile 3,124
  67. North Macedonia 3,118
  68. Slovenia 3,097
  69. Ghana 3,089
  70. Barbados 3,081
  71. New Zealand 3,062
  72. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 3,056
  73. Vietnam 3,026
  74. Costa Rica 3,015
  75. Mauritania 3,013
  76. Cyprus 3,012
  77. Slovakia 3,006
  78. Macao 2,996
  79. Panama 2,994
  80. Mauritius 2,994
  81. Paraguay 2,986
  82. Taiwan 2,984
  83. Iran 2,972
  84. Ukraine 2,967
  85. Colombia 2,957
  86. Seychelles 2,952
  87. Mongolia 2,946
  88. Indonesia 2,942
  89. Dominican Republic 2,940
  90. Malaysia 2,934
  91. Cote d'Ivoire 2,929
  92. Dominica 2,927
  93. Myanmar 2,924
  94. Kiribati 2,907
  95. New Caledonia 2,899
  96. South Africa 2,882
  97. Bulgaria 2,881
  98. Nepal 2,877
  99. Malta 2,877
  100. Samoa 2,857
  101. Guinea 2,854
  102. Fiji 2,832.
  103. Jamaica 2,825
  104. Cambodia 2,824
  105. Micronesia (country) 2,820
  106. Peru 2,816
  107. Sri Lanka 2,805
  108. Cameroon 2,800
  109. Saint Kitts and Nevis 2,799
  110. Philippines 2,790
  111. Thailand 2,788
  112. Belize 2,787
  113. Senegal 2,786
  114. Mali 2,782
  115. Tajikistan 2,780
  116. Turkmenistan 2,778
  117. Vanuatu 2,770
  118. El Salvador 2,768
  119. French Polynesia 2,765
  120. Laos 2,755
  121. Nauru 2,742
  122. Kyrgyzstan 2,738
  123. Benin 2,730
  124. Trinidad and Tobago 2,727
  125. Japan 2,705
  126. Guatemala 2,699
  127. Saint Lucia 2,694
  128. Burkina Faso 2,664
  129. Suriname 2,663
  130. Honduras 2,627
  131. Malawi 2,626
  132. Nicaragua 2,616
  133. Niger 2,615
  134. Namibia 2,603
  135. Sudan 2,570
  136. India 2,569
  137. Nigeria 2,560
  138. Antigua and Barbuda 2,557
  139. Djibouti 2,541
  140. Eswatini 2,536
  141. Gabon 2,535
  142. Bangladesh 2,533
  143. Comoros 2,506
  144. Ecuador 2,497
  145. Cape Verde 2,493
  146. Togo 2,463l
  147. Bahamas 2,446
  148. Bolivia 2,430
  149. Sao Tome and Principe 2,424
  150. Syria 2,418
  151. Pakistan 2,401
  152. Botswana 2,397
  153. Maldives 2,370
  154. Gambia 2,368
  155. Ethiopia 2,361
  156. Angola 2,350
  157. Solomon Islands 2,341
  158. Tanzania 2,318
  159. Jordan 2,308l
  160. Grenada 2,307
  161. East Timor 2,296
  162. Venezuela 2,282
  163. Uganda 2,278
  164. Zambia 2,276
  165. Kenya 2,268
  166. Sierra Leone 2,262
  167. South Sudan 2,253
  168. Afghanistan 2,237
  169. Chad 2,217
  170. Rwanda 2,190
  171. Guinea-Bissau 2,188
  172. Iraq 2,179
  173. Congo 2,148
  174. Haiti 2,110
  175. Liberia 2,098
  176. Papua New Guinea 2,085
  177. North Korea 2,070
  178. Mozambique 2,053
  179. Democratic Republic of Congo 1,996
  180. Yemen 1,958
  181. Lesotho 1,922
  182. Zimbabwe 1,853
  183. Madagascar 1,771
  184. Burundi 1,697
  185. Central African Republic 1,642

