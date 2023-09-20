'We've done well to stand up the barge': Home Secretary defends use of 'safe' Bibby Stockholm

20 September 2023, 08:33 | Updated: 20 September 2023, 08:41

Suella Braverman 'confident' about safety of Bibby Stockholm migrant barge

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Home Secretary has told LBC she is 'confident' in the safety of the Bibby Stockholm migrant barge, despite an outbreak of Legionella bacteria which caused migrants to be removed after speaking just four days aboard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said they have "done well to stand up the barge."

This is despite the first set of migrants to board the boat being taken off within just days due to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.

The empty vessel, moored off the Dorset Coast, was supposed to house 500 migrants, but only 39 moved onto the barge last month, before being taken off four days later after Legionella bacteria was found in the water supply.

Nick asked the Home Secretary when the barge would be in use again and why it is not currently being used.

Read more: Empty Bibby Stockholm barge cost taxpayers more than £560,000 - enough to clear 1,000 asylum claims in backlog

Read more: Rishi Sunak defends Bibby Stockholm migrant barge despite legionella bacteria discovery

Ms Braverman said there was disappointment people had to be taken off the barge in August, but officials were carrying out all the "necessary checks and authorisations and once those are completed we will be re-embarking people as soon as possible."

"What takes so long, what is the problem there?" Nick demanded.

Describing the situation as a "complex issue," the Home Secretary said she thinks "we've done very well to stand up the barge" as she went on to explain further measures to house migrants.

Ms Braverman said while there were still "various procedures" that needed to be completed, she was "confident in the safety" of the vessel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping the boats crossing the English Channel one of his top five priorities ahead of a likely general election next year.

Since he entered 10 Downing Street, provisional figures suggest at least 31,000 asylum seekers have crossed the Channel, while almost 24,000 have arrived in 2023, Home Office statistics show.

Drone footage shows asylum seekers boarding the Bibby Stockholm

The Home Office is paying "around £8 million" per day for asylum seekers to be put up in hotels, according to the department's annual accounts.

The figure is higher than the £6 million daily cost cited by Home Secretary Suella Braverman in the Commons on Monday.

Labour's home affairs spokeswoman Yvette Cooper said the bill for hotels was "astronomical" and accused the Tories of failing to grip the issue of unlawful migration.

The department's annual report and accounts for 2022-23, published on Tuesday, said the arrival of small boats of migrants across the Channel was placing an "unsustainable pressure on our asylum system and accommodation services", costing taxpayers more than £3 billion a year.

James O'Brien gives his view as migrants board the Bibby Stockholm

The Conservative UK Government passed the Illegal Migration Act in July, which is designed to give powers to deport asylum seekers arriving via unauthorised routes either back to their home country or to Rwanda.

The £140 million deal to send migrants to the East Africa nation, however, is held up in the courts, with a deportation flight yet to leave the runway.

The Act, according to the Home Office's annual report, "goes further than ever before" to prevent the arrival of small boats but said "legislative changes take time and there is no single silver bullet".

It added: "In the meantime, we must take action to address the unacceptable costs of housing migrants in hotels which is costing the taxpayer around £8 million a day."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The dog attack was caught on camera

CCTV captures shocking moment dog leaps and attacks man leaving him with arm injuries as car drives into animal

Police Scotland/Facebook

Football club pays tribute with poignant poem to girl, 9, killed when tractor hit bike she was riding

Exclusive
Children as young as three are being prayed upon online.

Children as young as three preyed upon online as Braverman attacks Facebook plans to 'go dark' detecting child abuse

Ken Livingstone has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Former Mayor of London Ken Livingstone diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease

Breaking
UK inflation unexpectedly fell in August

UK inflation falls to 6.7% despite fuel price hikes

The Home Secretary has urged Meta not to "go dark" on detecting online child abuse

Suella Braverman urges Meta not to 'go dark' detecting online child abuse

UN General Assembly

Russia is weaponising food, energy and children in war on Ukraine, says Zelensky

Sexual Misconduct Danny Masterson Divorce

Wife of Danny Masterson files for divorce after actor’s rape sentence

The TV presenters were left in fits of laughter over the joke.

Australian TV presenters left stunned after schoolboy’s joke that ‘never should have been aired’

Consultants and junior doctors are set to walk out together for the first time today.

‘Lives will be lost’: Lord Winston tells LBC as NHS consultants and junior doctors walk out in first ever joint strike

The pair have finally settled their divorce.

Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner settle divorce after months of legal battles as prenup enforced

Belgium Kosovo Serbia

EU urges Serbia and Kosovo to respect pledges after meeting ends in acrimony

Tropical Weather

Hurricane Nigel strengthens as it moves over Atlantic

Argentina ESMA World Heritage Site

Argentina’s former detention site added to Unesco World Heritage list

The popular filling could help reduce the chances of developing the disease.

One of UK’s favourite sandwich fillings ‘lowers risk of developing dementia’ - how often does it appear in your diet?

Israel Palestinians

Israel shuts down main crossing with Gaza after violence at border

Latest News

See more Latest News

FTX Bankman Fried Parents

FTX accuses Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents of syphoning millions from company

The bill will become law after several delays over the years.

UK to be ‘safest place in the world to be online’ as Online Safety Bill to become law - but what does it mean?
People Rihnna

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky reveal second child is a boy named Riot Rose

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations today

'Evil cannot be trusted': Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'weaponising food, children and AI' in United Nations address
The ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars is expected to be pushed back from 2030 to 2035

Sunak insists UK remains committed to net zero by 2050 as he considers 'watering down' key climate pledges
Older Deaths Texas

Man accused in deaths of 22 elderly women in Texas killed in prison by cellmate

UN Colombia

Colombian leader warns UN humanity is making itself extinct

Biden

Biden urges world leaders to stand up to Russia over Ukraine

Lord Winston warned of the 'corrosive' effect of strikes in the NHS

'Lives will be lost': Labour peer Lord Winston warns of 'unnecessary grief' caused by doctors' strikes
Another heatwave is on the way

Exact date UK to bask in 'wall-to-wall sunshine' as September temperature record 'could be broken'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs
Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit