Suella Braverman accused of stoking tensions with 'unprecedented and worrying' comments on Armistice Day protest

9 November 2023, 07:48 | Updated: 9 November 2023, 09:00

Suella Braverman has been accused of fuelling extremism
Suella Braverman has been accused of fuelling extremism. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Suella Braverman has been accused of stirring up far-right sentiment with comments about the pro-Palestine protest planned for Armistice Day this Saturday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Met Police superintendent Dal Babu has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the intervention by Suella Braverman is "unprecedented."

The November 11 march, on which protesters will again call for a ceasefire in Gaza, has been controversial because it coincides with the day of solemn remembrance for Britain's war dead.

"I've never known a situation like this where someone in the great state office of Home Secretary is having a very, very open disagreement with the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police around an operational matter," the former top cop told LBC.

He told Nick the matter was one for the police who would have access to intelligence to enable them to make a decision on the level of response needed.

"This is an operational policing matter, the police will have the intelligence, they'll have the understanding of what is an effective strategy."

Mr Babu went on to accuse Ms Braverman of inflaming tensions with her public discourse of the matter, telling Nick it should have been discussed in private.

"What's happened is this has been ramped up by the Home Secretary and we have seen an unprecedented, open discussion in the public. These matters are normally discussed in private, and the politicians take the advice of the police," the ex-officer said.

"I think this is very worrying."

Former HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary Sir Tom Winsor told Nick: "It is a very extraordinary, unusual, unprecedented intervention by the Home Secretary, which is contrary to the spirits of the ancient constitutional settlement between the government and the police"

Former police watchdog slams Braverman over protest policing comments

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Transport Secretary Mark Harper refused three times to back the language used by the Home Secretary.

Mark Harper on Suella Braverman calling pro-Palestine protesters 'hate marchers'

Ms Braverman hit back at criticism on Wednesday evening, saying that the marches were "problematic" and represented "an assertion of primacy" by extremists.

She also said there was a "perception that senior police officers play favourites when it comes to protesters".

Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman. Picture: Getty

The demonstrators will not go past the Cenotaph in Whitehall and the march will take place after the two-minute silence at 11am.

Concerns have been raised that the march could attract far-right protesters and descend into violence.

But police chief Sir Mark Rowley has said that his force does not have enough intelligence that there will be serious disorder to ban the protest.

Rishi Sunak has said that the march is "disrespectful" but that it should go ahead because of the freedom to protest enjoyed by people living in the UK.

Ms Braverman said earlier this week that some elements of the protests that have taken place every Saturday since October 14 had turned into "hate marches".

Pro-Palestinian activists
Pro-Palestinian activists. Picture: Getty

Conservative former attorney general Dominic Grieve said that the Home Secretary's comments about the march were inappropriate.

He told LBC's Ben Kentish: "She is under a duty as home secretary in the minister of the crown, to uphold people's lawful rights, which includes people's lawful rights to demonstrate peacefully and within the law.

"And the fact that she may personally dislike the nature of the demonstration, or indeed many others in government might also dislike the nature of the demonstration isn't the issue.

"The issue is can this demonstration take place pieces peaceably? And has it been properly organised? Those are questions for the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, not for her."

Mr Grieve added: "Of course, the police do have a duty to make sure that those marches are within the law and are not used as a vehicle for hate speech or anti-Semitism.

Pro-Palestinian activists in London
Pro-Palestinian activists in London. Picture: Getty

"But the nature of these demonstrations, even if you might think they're misplaced, are perfectly legitimate, namely, to raise people's concerns about the numbers of civilians being killed in Gaza or for that matter to call for a ceasefire.

"These are not unlawful things for people to seek, even if some people might think that they're mistaken in doing it, and therefore to translate her duty as Home Secretary, which is to uphold the rule of law, including the right of people under the rule of law to demonstrate peacefully, with her own personal views is plainly wrong."

Conservative former housing minister Gavin Barwell said that Ms Braverman was "retoxifying" the Conservative party with her comments.

Baroness Warsi, a Conservative peer, said Ms Braverman "had lit the touch paper and ignited community tensions" with her remarks.

"Couching the planned demonstration as 'armistice day vs a hate march,' she has pitched community against community and set a noisy call for peace against a quiet moment of reflection to mark the war," Baroness Warsi wrote in the Evening Standard.

Meanwhile Neil Basu, the Met's former assistant commissioner, said that rhetoric from Ms Braverman may be serving to incite violence, despite only a "small minority" of people attending pro-Palestinian marches being "extremist".

He told LBC's Andrew Marr on Wednesday: "We've already heard that Tommy Robinson, the EDL, football hooligans [are going to counter-protest].

Ex-Met Commissioner Assistant says pressuring Mark Rowley to ban the protest could be 'unlawful act'

He added: "Now, the thing about the rhetoric of hate marches is, if I look at the number of arrests that have been made in the marches to date, against the number of people who have marched, I'm not sure on the maths on this, and I don't know the exact arrest figures, or the exact marches figures, but it might be the first time there is a literal translation of the expression that 99.99% of people who are marching have done nothing wrong…

Mr Basu said: there's a couple of very obvious things anyone talking about this subject should say, Hamas are terrorists. Hamas committed an inexcusable atrocity on the 7th of October, but 99.99% of people in those marches, they're not supporting Hamas or a terrorist organisation.

"There may well be a few extremists or a few people glorifying terrorism, and the police should deal with those, and my understanding is they are dealing with those. But as a percentage of the march, it's tiny, and policing has to be able to deal with that in a liberal democracy to allow protests to go ahead."

The protests have been going in London every Saturday since Hamas killed 1,400 people in Israel in a terror attack, and Israel responded. More than 10,000 people in Gaza have been killed in Israel's retaliatory bombardments and ground invasion of the territory.

A pro-Palestinian protester in London on Saturday
A pro-Palestinian protester in London on Saturday. Picture: Getty

The protesters are calling for a ceasefire, which Hamas has said it would not respect. Neither the British government nor the Labour party have advocated for a ceasefire, calling instead for 'humanitarian pauses' to help aid get into the strip and to try and free some of the 240 people Hamas took hostage in its terror attack.

The debate over whether or not Palestine activists should march on Armistice Day brings into focus the balance of civil liberties and respect for the British war dead. The previous marches have been loud and passionate, whereas Armistice Day is traditionally a solemn occasion of remembrance.

Police have been forced to make more than 100 arrests at the pro-Palestine marches in London, including some for anti-Semitic chanting. Two women who wore paraglider stickers in an apparent reference to the Hamas attacks were arrested on suspicion of inviting support for a proscribed organisation.

Others have been seen calling for 'jihad' and 'intifada'.

Although the Met has said it cannot ban the protest, it did ask organisers to postpone. They declined.

Israeli attacks on Gaza continue
Israeli attacks on Gaza continue. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak spoke with Sir Mark on Wednesday to discuss the police response to the protest, emerging afterwards to say that although it should go ahead, the march "offends our heartfelt gratitude to the memory of those who gave so much so that we may live in freedom and peace today".

Ms Braverman said in an article in the Times published on Wednesday evening: "From the start, these events have been problematic, not just because of violence around the fringes but because of the highly offensive content of chants, posters and stickers.

"This is not a time for naiveté. We have seen with our own eyes that terrorists have been valorised, Israel has been demonised as Nazis and Jews have been threatened with further massacres.

"Each weekend has been worse than the previous one. Last Saturday, in central London, police were attacked with fireworks, train services were brought to a halt by demonstrators and poppy sellers were mobbed and prevented from raising funds for veterans.

A view of destruction at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza on Wednesday
A view of destruction at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

"Now as we approach a particularly significant weekend in the life of our nation, one which calls for respect and commemoration, the hate marchers — a phrase I do not resile from — intend to use Armistice Day to parade through London in yet another show of strength."

Ms Braverman wrote that she does not believe that these marches "are merely a cry for help for Gaza", adding that "they are an assertion of primacy by certain groups — particularly Islamists — of the kind we are more used to seeing in Northern Ireland.

"Also disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster are the reports that some of Saturday’s march group organisers have links to terrorist groups, including Hamas."

She added that police must deal with all kinds of protesters "even-handedly" but claimed that the Met showed double standards between their approaches to left- and right-wing protesters.

Around 70% of the population of Gaza has been displaced in the conflict
Around 70% of the population of Gaza has been displaced in the conflict. Picture: Alamy

Ms Braverman claimed that "there is a perception that senior police officers play favourites when it comes to protesters. During Covid, why was it that lockdown objectors were given no quarter by public order police yet Black Lives Matters demonstrators were enabled, allowed to break rules and even greeted with officers taking the knee?

"Right-wing and nationalist protesters who engage in aggression are rightly met with a stern response yet pro-Palestinian mobs displaying almost identical behaviour are largely ignored".

She said that "if the march goes ahead this weekend, the public will expect to see an assertive and proactive approach to any displays of hate, breaches of conditions and general disorder."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death near a school in Leeds

Boy, 14, charged with murder after Alfie Lewis stabbed to death near school

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Boris Johnson attacks Rishi Sunak as he warns 'Tories are drifting to defeat'

Trump mocked his Republican rivals on Wednesday.

Trump mocks Republican rivals urging them to stop ‘wasting time’ as candidates lock horns at debate

Coleen Rooney has revealed her ‘hurt and shame’ over husband Wayne sleeping with a prostitute.

Coleen Rooney reveals 'hurt and shame' over Wayne's prostitute scandal as she says it felt like a 'horrible dream'

Dominic Cummings and his eye surgery and, right, the town of Barnard Castle

Dominic Cummings faces slew of Barnard Castle gags as he reveals he had emergency eye operation

Election 2024 Debate

Donald Trump’s rivals vow to back Israel but argue over China and Ukraine

The man was crushed to death by a robotic arm that loaded boxes onto pallets

Man crushed to death by robot that mistook him for a box of veg

John Lewis' Christmas ad has veered away from tradition.

John Lewis tells the tale of 'Snapper' the Venus flytrap as retailer launches curveball Christmas advert

Israel Palestinians

Negotiations under way for three-day humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza – officials

The supermarket chain has said it will roll out bodycams across all 960 stores in the UK.

Lidl staff to be given body cameras across more than 960 UK stores in £2m bid to tackle surge of shoplifting

Migrant Deaths-Police Chase

Eight dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler in Texas

Sag-Aftra and studio bosses have reached a tentative deal.

That's a wrap! Hollywood actors' union reaches deal with studio bosses to end longest strike in history

Glasgow Council's vehicles are still breaking their own Low Emission rules months into scheme

150 drivers wrongly fined every month in Glasgow's Low Emission Zone

Octavia Spencer

Hollywood stars react to agreement to end strike: ‘Let’s get back to work!’

United States Iran Military Strikes

US launches airstrike in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias

File photo of Channel migrants

Inquiry launched into deaths of 27 victims of 'worst ever Channel migrant disaster' in November 2021

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dane Rashford has been charged with domestic violence

Marcus Rashford's brother charged with domestic violence in Florida

Suella Braverman has been accused of fuelling extremism

Suella Braverman accused of stoking tensions over Palestine protest, as she hits back at police for ‘playing favourites’
Fleeing Palestinians

Israel under pressure over plight of Gaza civilians as thousands flee

Eton College

Eton College languages teacher charged with 14 sexual offences against pupil at renowned public school
Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks
Police outside Return To Nature funeral home

Corpses had been left to rot for four years in Colorado funeral home – police

Liam's mother confirmed her son's death in a Facebook group dedicated towards finding her son.

Mystery as missing Brit who disappeared over three months ago in Kent is found dead in the Netherlands
Mr Deveraux was attacked by a crocodile

'He shook me like a rag doll': Farmer survives crocodile attack by biting back on its eyelid
This is not the first time Harry and Meghan have been parodied in a cartoon.

'What the deuce?': Meghan and Harry brand Family Guy parody as a 'totally unfair outrageous slur'
Veteran and poppy seller Jim Henderson said he was punched at the protest in Edinburgh

'Not enough evidence to investigate', police say, after army veteran poppy seller ‘punched’ at Palestine protest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has vowed to "bring real change"

Prince William vows to go a 'step further' than his family and 'bring real change'

The King's Speech at a glance

Rishi's re-election vision: Crime crackdown, North Sea oil drilling and smoking ban plans unveiled in King's Speech
The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

King Charles gives Princess Anne prestigious role as 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' for the King's Speech

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches
Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit