Police hope to reunite more than 80 'lost or stolen' dogs with owners after arrests

19 April 2021, 20:20 | Updated: 19 April 2021, 20:23

Police hope dozens of dogs can be reunited with their owners
Police hope dozens of dogs can be reunited with their owners. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Police are trying to reunite more than 80 lost or stolen dogs with their owners following a series of arrests.

Dozens of images of the pets have been posted online as Suffolk Constabulary asks for anyone who recognises them to get in touch.

It follows the discovery of more than 80 different breeds at West Meadows in Ipswich, where officers executed warrants on March 20.

A statement from the force said: "Over the past few weeks officers have been working hard to identify the owners of the 83 dogs.

"However, due to the lack of identifying features and information, the process has proved to be challenging. As yet, none of the animals have been reunited with their owners.

The dogs have been given an identifying number to help speed up their reunion
The dogs have been given an identifying number to help speed up their reunion. Picture: PA

"Now the investigation team is asking potential owners who have not contacted the constabulary previously to come forward."

Potential owners have been asked to use the email opscout@suffolk.pnn.police.uk to get in touch and not to call 101 or 999.

They have been warned their dogs "may have been lost, stolen or moved on over a period of time so they may not look exactly as they did when they were last seen".

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Wallace, senior investigating officer for the operation, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who believes any of the dogs in the images may be theirs.

"During the last few weeks officers have been liaising with other police forces around the country, as well as conducting a number of other enquiries, in order to establish where the dogs may have originated from."

More than 80 dogs need to be reunited with their owner
More than 80 dogs need to be reunited with their owner. Picture: PA/Suffolk Constabulary

A full name, contact details and the image number of the dog should be provided by anyone who can provide proof of ownership.

This could include vet records, pictures of the dog with identifying features or microchipping details.

Six arrests were made in March in connection with the operation.

A 39-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal and had their bail extended to June 17.

Two other people were released and will face no further action at this time.

Visit Suffolk Constabulary's website to view the photos.

