Sunak avoids by-election wipeout as Tories unexpectedly hold Uxbridge amid Ulez row but party loses two key seats

21 July 2023, 06:08

The Tories won Uxbridge but lost two other by-elections
The Tories won Uxbridge but lost two other by-elections

By Emma Soteriou

Rishi Sunak has avoided a by-election wipeout after Labour secured a record win in Selby and the Liberal Democrats took Somerton and Frome.





The Conservative Party held on to Boris Johnson's former Uxbridge seat on Friday, despite early suggestions that Labour could take the win.

Steve Tuckwell managed to retain it for Rishi Sunak's party, sparing him from being the first prime minister since 1968 to lose three by-elections on the same day.

Labour has blamed London mayor Sadiq Khan's policy of expanding the Ulez low emission zone to outer boroughs - including Uxbridge and South Ruislip - for its failure to take the seat.

Speaking to LBC after his win, Mr Tuckwell also said Ulez was the reason behind his win.

"That determination to push Ulez on Uxbridge and South Ruislip has cost Labour the election this evening," he said.

But the Tories went on to face a scathing blow in both Selby and Somerton and Frome after Labour and the Lib Dems both had respective wins.

Read more: Tories maintain hold on Boris Johnson's former Uxbridge seat in by-election blow to Labour's Keir Starmer

Read more: Lib Dems celebrate 'stunning victory' as they win Somerton and Frome by-election

Newly-elected MP Steve Tuckwell hopes his win sends a message to London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said the "stunning victory" for his party showed that it was "firmly back" in its former West Country stronghold.

"Sarah Dyke will be an incredible local champion for the people of Somerset who have been neglected for far too long," he said.

"She will fight for stronger local health services, better access to GPs and a fair deal for rural communities during this cost of living crisis.

"The people of Somerton and Frome have spoken for the rest of the country who are fed up with Rishi Sunak's out-of-touch Conservative Government."

Newly elected MP Sarah Dyke said she was "excited, exhilarated and most of all humbled" at the result.

"It's unbelievable and most of all I am delighted that finally Somerton and Frome have finally got a voice in the constituency but also in Parliament and I can't wait to get started," she said.

"I think the result here shows a very clear message now that the Liberal Democrats are back in the West Country.

"Not only do we have the largest group of Liberal Democrat councillors on Somerset Council we now have an MP in Somerset."

Tory MP accuses Labour and the Lib Dems of 'entering some form of agreement between themselves'

Following Labour's Selby and Ainsty win, Keir Mather, aged just 25, said the Conservative government have "failed us" - and "now it's time for a fresh start".

"In a year's time I believe we will be on the precipice of a Labour government," he said. "Today we have made history."

Mr Mather's win marks the first time since 2010 that the constituency will not be represented by the Tories.

He secured a 4,161 majority in the North Yorkshire seat and Labour said it was the highest majority the party had ever overturned in a by-election.

A similar swing across the country would result in it winning more seats than in Tony Blair's 1997 landslide.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "This is a historic result that shows that people are looking at Labour and seeing a changed party that is focused entirely on the priorities of working people with an ambitious, practical plan to deliver.

"Keir Mather will be a fantastic MP who will deliver the fresh start Selby and Ainsty deserves.

"It is clear just how powerful the demand for change is. Voters put their trust in us - many for the first time. After 13 years of Tory chaos, only Labour can give the country its hope, its optimism and its future back."

