Sunak backtracks on 'stop the boats by next General Election' promise, admitting it's 'a complicated problem'

13 April 2023, 17:39 | Updated: 13 April 2023, 17:44

Rishi Sunak has refused to commit to his promise to "stop the boats" by the time of the next election, admitting it is a "complicated problem" with "no single, simple solution".
Rishi Sunak has refused to commit to his promise to "stop the boats" by the time of the next election, admitting it is a "complicated problem" with "no single, simple solution". Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Rishi Sunak has backtracked on his promise to "stop the boats" by the time of the next election, admitting it is a "complicated problem" with "no single, simple solution".

Speaking to ConservativeHome on Thursday, the Prime Minister admitted preventing Channel crossings "won't happen overnight".

It comes after figures revealed over 4,500 people have been detected crossing the Channel this year, despite promises of a crackdown.

Mr Sunak's "stop the boats" pledge was among five main priorities he announced at the beginning of the year.

But asked today whether he would meet the commitment by the next General Election, he replied: 'I've always said this is not something that is easy – it is a complicated problem where there's no single, simple solution that will fix it and I've also said it won't happen overnight.

Read more: Junior doctors’ union leader apologises for ‘undermining’ strikes by going on holiday

Read more: Prince Harry faces 'cold shoulder' from most Royals when he arrives for King's coronation

"I've been very clear about that. People should know it's very important to me, it's hugely important to the country that we need to fix the system, as a matter of fairness.

"It's not fair that people are breaking the rules and coming here illegally."

The government announced its controversial plans to tackle small boats crossing in its Illegal Immigration Bill which is making its way through parliament.

Mr Sunak said he expects a legal battle over the Bill, as it is “novel, untested” and “ambitious”.
Mr Sunak said he expects a legal battle over the Bill, as it is “novel, untested” and “ambitious”. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak said he expects a legal battle over the Bill, as it is “novel, untested” and “ambitious”.

But he said he was prepared to fight any challenges in the courts: "You have to expect legal challenge on these things," he said, "our job is to robustly defend them and that's what we'll do."

According to Home Office figures, 77 people across two boats risked the perilous journey across the Channel last Thursday, with 492 people the day before - the highest daily total this year.

The total number crossings last year was 45,755.

The total number of Channel crossings last year was 45,755
The total number of Channel crossings last year was 45,755. Picture: Getty

The Bill aims to change the law to make it "unambiguously" clear that people who arrive in UK illegally won't be able to remain in the country.

It includes a commitment to "detain and swiftly remove" asylum seekers and migrants entering the country illegally via Channel crossings, and reduce the options to appeal or challenge deportation.

But it has proved deeply controversial, with critics dismissing the plans as "unworkable", with questions asked over its adherence to international human rights laws and concerns raised over the safeguarding of children.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Carly Burd turned her garden into an allotment in September

'Heartbroken' woman who had allotment destroyed by vandals gets nearly £200k from donors - including Gary Lineker

Capitol Riot Sentencings

Capitol police officer who helped January 6 rioter given probation

Drake Bell

Drake & Josh actor Jared ‘Drake’ Bell declared missing in Florida

Parts of the UK could see highs of 20C next week, according to a new forecast from the Met Office.

Temperatures hotter than Sicily to hit UK, as forecasts show mini-heatwave is on its way

Putin is receiving treatment for cancer and his top generals are looking to 'throw' the war in Ukraine, according to a rumour in US intelligence documents

Putin's top generals plotting to ‘throw’ Ukraine war, according to rumour in leaked US spy documents

Romania Ukraine Moldova

Ukraine, Romania and Moldova boost ties at security meeting

Belgium EU Foreign Defense Ministers

Germany approves Poland’s request to send jets to Ukraine

APTOPIX France Pension Protests

New protests in France over Macron plan to raise pension age

Slovakia Central Bank

Head of Slovakia’s central bank convicted of bribery

Marks & Spencer is shutting three more of its stores over the next fews days, after announcing last year it would close 67 of its bigger "full line" stores.

Marks & Spencer is closing three stores within days amid a major shake-up, will your local shop be affected?

Drake Bell has been reported missing in Florida

Disgraced Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported 'missing and endangered' as cops share concern for his welfare

Sources close to Jerry said she was 'blindsided' by her ex-husband's email.

Rupert Murdoch ended seven-year marriage to Jerry Hall in just 11 words over email

Union official Dr Rob Laurenson has apologised for going on holiday during the junior doctors’ strike

Junior doctors’ union leader apologises for ‘undermining’ strikes by going on holiday

Russia Cafe Explosion

Russia names Ukrainian suspect over killing of war blogger

Trump Legal Troubles

Trump set to give second deposition in New York fraud lawsuit

Belarusian national Denis Kupcevich, 43, was using stolen identity details to defraud customers out of their hard-earned cash

Serial fraudster jailed for more than three years after conning hundreds of thousands using banking scam

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tennessee-Lawmakers Expulsion

Reinstated black politician Justin Pearson sworn in to Tennessee legislature

Driver Craig Breen, 33, died in a crash ahead of the Croatia Rally

Rally driver Craig Breen dies in testing crash in Croatia

Tesco has dropped the price of their milk for the first time since 2020.

Weekly shops could be about to get cheaper, as Tesco cuts price of milk for first time in years
A Young Conservative politician has prompted fury after claiming Welsh people "have lower IQs", in a video on social media.

Fury after Young Conservative politician says 'Welsh people have lower IQs' following failed Cardiff councillor bid
Dr Steffen McAndrew, 41, was attempting to donate blood at an appointment at the medical centre in Ayr, Scotland

Male GP turned away from blood donation after refusing to answer if he was pregnant

Cannes Indiana Jones

New films by Wes Anderson and Alice Rohrwacher compete for Palme d’Or at Cannes

Camilla Parker-Bowles alongside her coronation invite

Is Camilla going to be Queen after the King's Coronation?

Royal sources have said Prince William has no interest in talking to his brother at their father's coronation.

Prince Harry faces 'cold shoulder' from most Royals when he arrives for King's coronation

Ausra Plungiene was last seen on Tuesday - and police say they are concerned for her safety

Body found in search for missing Ausra Plungiene who vanished walking dog in Snowdonia

Norway Russia

Norway expelling 15 Russian diplomats suspected of intelligence work

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has been hit with claims he made unreasonable demands as a trade envoy to Bahrain in 2003

'Six foot ironing board and room temperature water': Prince Andrew's 'insane' trade envoy demands revealed
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and King Charles

Why isn't Meghan Markle attending King Charles's Coronation?

The King is said to be disappointed he won't see Meghan at the coronation

King Charles 'very happy to see darling boy Prince Harry' but 'disappointed he won't see Meghan or grandchildren'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race
Kirstie Allsopp said she believes stamp duty is acting as a deterrent to older people downsizing.

Stamp duty 'doesn't work' and pensioners should be paid to downsize, says Kirstie Allsopp

Journalist's German fiance refused a visa application due to post-Brexit rules

New mum's German fiancé barred from living in the UK due to post-Brexit visa process

Shelagh on domestic violence

Caller fears child protection services will 'only believe’ her when her child 'turns up in a body bag’
Shelagh Fogarty discusses junior doctors strikes.

'We spit out exhausted, dejected, demoralised, disillusioned people': Shelagh Fogarty recalls former Health Secretary's words
Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure of his business

Frustrated caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure his business
James O'Brien soliloquizes on situation in Northern Ireland.

'Flags and feelings prioritised over facts and figures!': James O'Brien realises perfect Brexit summary
Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health

Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health
'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

Restoring trust in the CBI quickly will be a task of Herculean proportion, writes David Buik

Restoring trust in the CBI quickly will be a task of Herculean proportion, writes David Buik

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit