Sunak's family 'reminded of the rules' after PM's labrador filmed without lead on in Hyde Park

Rishi Sunak's family have been "reminded of the rules" by police after a video was shared on social media showing the PM's dog without a lead on in London's Hyde Park. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Rishi Sunak's family have been "reminded of the rules" by police after a video was shared on social media showing the PM's dog without a lead on in Hyde Park.

The clip showed a notice board which read: "Dogs must be kept on leads", before showing Mr Sunak and what appeared to be his wife putting the pet, a labrador named Nova, on a leash.

The footage was shared by a TikTok user who wrote: "Lol, as if Rishi Sunak put his dog on the lead when he saw me filming the sign saying dogs must be on a lead."

It comes after Mr Sunak was fined by the police earlier this year for failing to wear a seatbelt in a car while filming while filming a clip on Instagram to promote his levelling-up funding.

He was also fined last year for attending a Downing Street gathering during lockdown.

Read more: Uncle guilty of murdering niece, 20, in 'honour killing' after she refused forced marriage to a cousin

Read more: 'I was expecting a longer sentence': Mum of fantasist jailed for rape lies says she must 'accept' her daughter's crimes

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of a video showing a dog being walked off the lead in Hyde Park.

"An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules. The dog was put back on the lead."

Rishi Sunak tends to his dog Nova outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 31, 2022. Picture: Alamy

According to the Royal Parks website, dogs are welcome in all its parks "although there are some places where they are not allowed or must be kept on a lead".

It says these places are "clearly indicated within each park and are usually ecologically sensitive sites, deer parks, children's play areas, restaurants, cafes and some sports areas".

A spokesperson for the Mr Sunak told reporters: "I'm not going to be commenting on the filming of the prime minister's family and private individuals.

Sunak speaks with members of the media onboard a plane bound for San Diego, US, on Sunday March 12, 2023, to meet with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese. Picture: Alamy

"You can see the video, it speaks for itself."

Pressed on whether the Prime Minister would be apologising for breaching the park's rules, the spokesperson replied: "As I say, I'm not going to comment on the video which you've seen."

The Met said it would have no further involvement in the matter.

A Royal Parks’ spokesperson said: “Dogs are welcome in all the Royal Parks, although there are some places where they are not allowed or should be kept on a lead.”