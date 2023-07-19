Major fashion retailer to close stores in huge shake-up - is your local affected?

19 July 2023, 21:18

Superdry has closed several stores this year
Superdry has closed several stores this year. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A major fashion retailer has confirmed several store closures in a huge shake-up for the chain - find out which branches are affected.

Superdry is closing eight of its 104 stores across the UK but has denied it is part of its previously announced cost-cutting measures.

The retailer said the decision was made by an independent owner who operates the branches, according to the Sun.

It comes after Superdry revealed in April that it needed to cut costs and "estate optimisation" was part of their plans.

A spokesperson for Superdry said: "We can confirm that eight stores operated by our franchisee under licence from Superdry, are in the process of closing.

"The majority of Superdry’s stores in the UK are operated directly by Superdry and there are no plans to close any of them at the present time."

Which Superdry stores have already closed?

Five stores have so far been closed with more on the way.

  • Stoke On Trent - closed in May
  • Ipswich - closed on June 7
  • Luton - closed on July 3
  • Telford - closed on July 4
  • Lincoln - closed on July 10

Which Superdry stores will be closing this year?

  • Bury St Edmunds - in the process of closing

Two more stores are also set to be closed before the end of the year but Superdry is yet to confirm the exact locations.

It comes after it was revealed that Boots is also closing down the first of 300 stores over the summer.

