Supermodel Georgina Cooper dies aged 46 - just months after getting married

Georgina Cooper. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Supermodel Georgina Cooper, who was one of the faces of Cool Britannia, has died aged 46.

Cooper died on the island of Kos in Greece with her new husband, Nigel, just months after they tied the knot.

The 46-year-old rose to fame during the days of Cool Brittania in the nineties.

She appeared on the cover of several famous fashion magazines, including The Face, as well as in American Vogue.

Cooper began her career at the age of 13 in 1992 and gradually began to climb the ranks.

Following her wedding, she and her partner had plans to set up a bar in Kos.

Model Georgina Cooper. Picture: Getty

Tributes have since poured in for Cooper, with fellow model Jade Parfitt saying: "Goodbye beautiful girl. Devastated to share the news of George’s passing.

"One of the funniest and naughtiest, never mind most beautiful friends, we all wanted to hang out with George backstage.

"Sending so much love to her son, family. And friends. Gone too soon."

Model Erin O'Connor commented: "Ahh George…. You were an incredibly loving and kind human being.

"We all admired and loved you so much for the warmth and generosity you brought to us all.

"Beautiful soul, Mum, woman. Rest in peace."

Dean Goodman told MailOnline: "She loved Greece and told me that she was going back with her new husband – but she has tragically died there a fortnight ago.

"Georgina had been unwell during Covid and had developed some health problems and had been in and out of hospital.

"But she had plans for the future. She had just married and was looking forward to her life. Everybody is devastated. She was a genuine superstar."