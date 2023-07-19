Susan Hall wins race to become Tory candidate to face-off against Sadiq Khan in London mayoral election

The London mayoral election will be held on May 2, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Susan Hall has been selected as the Conservative party's 2024 London mayoral candidate to face Sadiq Khan.

Ms Hall beat Mozammel Hossain, winning 57 per cent of the vote in a ballot that took place on Tuesday evening.

It follows a turbulent race to become the Conservative candidate in the mayoral election, which included frontrunner Daniel Korski being forced to stand aside amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Meanwhile, Minister for London Paul Scully, was excluded from the shortlist.

The London mayoral election will be held on May 2, 2024, with Ms Hall facing off against Mr Khan, who is seeking a third time in office.

Councillor Susan Hall speaks to the media at the Battle of Britain Bunker in Uxbridge, west London, after being named as the Conservative Party candidate. Picture: Alamy

Mr Khan will be considered the favourite to win, though his controversial Ulez expansion to cover outer London will be likely be at a main focus in the election.

The Mayor of London is facing a legal challenge from five Tory councils, who have questioned Mr Khan's use of data in justifying the ULEZ expansion.

They include four London councils - Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon - as well as Surrey Council Council, who say there was a "lack of consultation" in expanding the zone.

Ms Hall has pledged to reverse the expansion should it be allowed to go ahead in August of this year.

Meanwhile, Tory MP Caroline Nokes has told LBC News that Sadiq Khan's claim that Susan Hall "doesn't stick up for women" is "nonsense".

The Tory Women and Equalities Committee chair has passed on her congratulations to the new Conservative mayoral candidate.