First image of ‘dangerous’ Clapham chemical attack fugitive as three police forces join manhunt

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Police have named and pictured the suspect involved in a chemical attack in Clapham last night as Abdul Shokoor Ezedi.

A mother and her two children were among 12 people left with potentially life-changing injuries after a ‘corrosive substance’ was thrown in south London.

Ezedi was last seen in Caledonian Road, Islington, in North London, having initially travelled down from Newcastle.

Police said he has suffered 'significant injuries' to the right side of his face and urged members of the public to get in touch if they see him.

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi. Picture: Met Police

Met police chief Mark Rowley has said that a total of 12 people were hurt in the attack.

This includes the woman and her two daughters, who police believe were known to the suspect.

The injuries may end up being life-changing, police said.

Meanwhile, four members of the public, three of whom went to hospital and were later discharged, were injured, as well as one who declined hospital treatment.

Five police officers, all of whom went to hospital, have also been discharged.

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron, a senior officer who polices in Lambeth, said: "It was reported that a man had thrown a child to the ground and that a substance - which we now know to be alkaline - had been thrown.

"The man attempted to make off in a car but collided with a stationary vehicle, and then made off on foot, in the direction of Clapham Common.

"We believe the man and woman are known to each other. Our investigation is in its early stages and we are working to establish why this awful incident has happened.

"Officers from across the Met are working with partner agencies and forces to locate and arrest the man. While this appears a targeted attack, he is a dangerous individual and we urgently need to find him. We will release more information about him as soon as we can."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on a special hotline 0207 175 2784.

Police at the scene in Lessar Avenue near Clapham Common, south London. Picture: Alamy

Superintendent Cameron added that police were working with other agencies to locate Abdul Ezedi.

"So we're liaising with other partners agencies," he said.

"We're working alongside Northumbria, we believe the male is from the Newcastle area.

"And he could be going back there, he may not be, but he could be.

"British Transport Police are also working alongside us as well. So we are working in collaboration with other agencies to try and locate this male."

More follows.