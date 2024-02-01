Live

Live: Manhunt for acid attacker after mum and two children targeted in Clapham, with nine left injured

The aftermath of the Clapham attack. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

Police are hunting for a man accused of throwing acid at a woman and her two children in south London, in an attack that left nine hurt.

The assault took place on Lessar Avenue, a quiet side street near Clapham Common, on Tuesday evening at about 7.30pm.

The mother was heard screaming for help, and some bystanders who rushed to her assistance also got acid droplets on them.

The man was seen fleeing the scene of the attacks, and police are working to catch him.

