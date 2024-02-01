Live

Live: Manhunt for acid attacker after mum and two children targeted in Clapham, with nine left injured

1 February 2024, 06:28 | Updated: 1 February 2024, 06:34

The aftermath of the Clapham attack
The aftermath of the Clapham attack. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

Police are hunting for a man accused of throwing acid at a woman and her two children in south London, in an attack that left nine hurt.

The assault took place on Lessar Avenue, a quiet side street near Clapham Common, on Tuesday evening at about 7.30pm.

The mother was heard screaming for help, and some bystanders who rushed to her assistance also got acid droplets on them.

The man was seen fleeing the scene of the attacks, and police are working to catch him.

Follow the latest updates below.

Story at a glance:

  • A man threw a suspected corrosive substance at a woman and her two young children in south London.
  • The incident occurred on Lessar Avenue near Clapham Common at approximately 7.25pm on Wednesday.
  • In addition to the woman and her children, three other members of the public were also taken to the hospital, likely due to injuries sustained while assisting the victims.
  • Three responding police officers suffered minor injuries, and the police are working to identify and apprehend the individual responsible while conducting tests to determine the nature of the corrosive substance used. No arrests have been made yet, and updates on the injured individuals' conditions will be provided by the police.

EJ Ward

'We feel unsafe - this man is still on the loose': Witnesses react to last night's attack

A witness, Shane, who lives nearby told LBC: “Everyone was rushing around, there were police in the building securing the building, they had taped up chairs inside.

“I feel bad for the lady. I know acid attacks are not a good thing. I heard her face was really damaged. The receptionist told me.”

“I heard somebody got picked up and thrown down.

“Last night they said the person is still at large.”

Another resident who lives nearby said: “I’m scared - it’s a very, very quiet street. Nothing happened before.. it’s a very very quiet street.”

A third said: “We’ve been here for so many years and nothing like this has ever happened.”

“It s a bit of a shock, we feel a bit unsafe, the man is obviously still on the loose, we don’t know if he’ll be back.”

Kit Heren

Victims treated at nearby hotel

Asher McShane

Police at the scene of the attack

Asher McShane

Clapham acid attack: What we know so far

  • Mother and two children among nine injured
  • Eight people needed hospital treatment
  • Hero passers-by who tried to stop attack among those injured
  • Manhunt under way for thug who launched attack
  • Witnesses say man threw child aged two or three on to the floor ‘twice’

Asher McShane

Local politicians ask any witnesses to come forward

Marina Ahmad, London Assembly member for Lambeth and Southwark, said:  "There has been a traffic collision with a man assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid. 

"Victims include children. 7.25pm Lessar Avenue, Clapham Common South Side, SW4".

Streatham MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy said: "Very concerned to hear reports of an acid attack on Lessar Avenue in Clapham earlier tonight around 7:25pm, which has resulted in multiple injuries. 

"Police are asking any witnesses to call 999 immediately, quoting crime reference CAD 7790/31 Jan."

Kit Heren

Another witness tried to chase the attacker

Several bystanders got the substance on them from trying to help. 

One said: "I then ran into my house, grabbed a water bottle and threw water on [the mother's] eyes.

"Her lips were black. Her skin looked burned.

"I then chased the man halfway down the street. I was wearing my slippers so didn't get very far."

Kit Heren

What did witnesses see?

Details remain vague at this stage, but an eyewitness said they saw a man in a white car with two children.

The man had been fighting with the woman before he tried run her over with the car.

"He grabbed one of the two children and violently grabbed them and slammed them on the floor," the witness said.

"The lady then shouted 'My eyes! My eyes! Call the police, my eyes!'" 

The man then ran off, in this person's account, which has not been independently verified.

Kit Heren

What have police said?

Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said: “Officers are on scene following this horrific incident.

"Three victims - a woman and her two young children - have been taken to hospital for treatment.

"Three other people - all adults - have been taken to hospital for injuries sustained, we believe, as they came to their aid.

"We will update as soon as we know more about their conditions.

"Three police officers have also been taken to hospital after they responded to the incident. Thankfully we believe their injuries to be minor.

"While tests are ongoing to determine what the substance is, at this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance.

"A man was seen fleeing the scene. We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident.

"The National Police Air Service are assisting us. Any members of the public who can help us with information or material should call 999 immediately ref CAD 7790/31 Jan."

Kit Heren

Recap of last night's events

  • A mother and her two children were attacked with a 'corrosive substance
  • Three others who went to help were also hurt
  • Three police officers also suffered minor injuries
  • Eight people, including the mother and children were taken to hospital
  • One more person was treated for minor injuries at the scene

Kit Heren

