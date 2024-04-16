Suspected 'mushroom' drink poisoning at Australian health retreat as woman dies and two others are rushed to hospital

Inside the health retreat in Australia. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A woman has died and two others have been rushed to hospital after allegedly consuming a mushroom drink at a health retreat in Australia.

Police have said they are investigating the circumstances around her death and have asked anyone with information to reach out and contact them.

Police and emergency services were called to the Soul Barn health retreat in Clunes, near Ballarat, west of Melbourne at around midnight on Sunday.

Soul Barn owner Michelle Mullins (L) and the interior of the retreat. Picture: Facebook

A woman, 53, from east Melbourne had died at the scene and two others were taken to hospital.

“It’s believed a woman was at a retreat on Fraser St when she became ill after ingesting a drink just after 12am,” a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

A woman died and two others have been rushed to hospital. Picture: Facebook

“Investigations remain ongoing and police will prepare a report for the Coroner.”

Investigators are looking into whether the women had consumed poisonous mushrooms.

A spokesman from Ambulance Victoria said paramedics arrived at the property just after 11.50am on Saturday, with two people taken to Ballarat Base Hospital.

The centre posted on Sunday that a ‘healing workshop’ had been cancelled that afternoon, telling customers they would receive a refund.

Earlier this month health authorities in Victoria told people not to pick and eat wild mushrooms.

“Unless you are an expert, do not pick and eat wild mushrooms in Victoria,” acting Chief Health Officer Dr Evelyn Wong said.

“There is no home test available to distinguish safe and edible mushrooms from poisonous mushrooms.”