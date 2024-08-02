Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting becomes second boxer to win fight in Olympics after previously failing gender test

2 August 2024, 16:38

Lin Yu-ting, one of the boxers at the centre of a gender row at the Olympics, won her opening bout.
Lin Yu-ting, one of the boxers at the centre of a gender row at the Olympics, won her opening bout. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting has become the second Olympic boxer to win a fight after failing a gender eligibility test.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yu-Ting went the full three rounds against 22-year-old Sitora Turdibekova before winning on a unanimous decision.

She is now only one more win away from being guaranteed an Olympic medal.

However, the boxer has been caught up in a controversial gender row just 24 hours after Algeria's Imane Khelif also faced scrutiny.

The pair were allowed to play in the Paris Games despite being disqualified from last year's World Championships for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria.

Read more: Imane Khelif's next opponent breaks silence after boxer beat Italian rival in seconds after previously failing gender test

Read more: Boxing official at centre of Olympic gender row was Keir Starmer’s best man at his wedding

Yu Ting Lin reacts to winning during the Women’s 57kg Round of 16 match against Sitora Turdibekova
Yu Ting Lin reacts to winning during the Women’s 57kg Round of 16 match against Sitora Turdibekova. Picture: Alamy

But the row erupted on Thursday when Khelif defeated Italy's Angela Carini in 46 seconds, with the Italian saying afterwards she had "never felt a punch like this".

Carini refused to shake hands with Khelif after the fight as she wept on the canvas with a possible broken nose.

However, she has since apologised for initiating the controversy.

"I’m sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision," she said.

Speaking about her decision to not shake Khelif’s hand, Carini added: ”It wasn’t something I intended to do.

"Actually, I want to apologise to her and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke.

"I don’t have anything against Khelif. Actually, if I were to meet her again I would embrace her."

Yu Ting Lin (red) of Team Chinese Taipei competes during the Women’s 57kg Round of 16 match against Sitora Turdibekova
Yu Ting Lin (red) of Team Chinese Taipei competes during the Women’s 57kg Round of 16 match against Sitora Turdibekova. Picture: Alamy

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that Khelif was eligible to compete in the Olympics as her passport says she is a woman.

A statement read: "Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination.

"All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU)."

The authority further clarified that "the gender and age of the athletes are based on their passport," and confirmed that both athletes had previously competed in Tokyo.

"We have seen in reports misleading information about two female athletes competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024," they added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Zara Mohammed, Secretary General of the Muslim Council

Muslim Council says 'law and order' isn't enough to tackle the 'Islamophobic hate' following mosque attacks

Putin shaking hands with a man in a tracksuit top and blue cap

Kremlin acknowledges intelligence operatives among Russians freed in swap

President Nicolas Maduro (Fernando Vergara/AP)

Masked assailants ransack Venezuela opposition leader’s headquarters

Britain won golds in equestrianism, trampolining and rowing on Friday

Britain moves up to third in Olympic medal table, with trampolining, rowing and showjumping golds

Week in Pictures Global Photo Gallery

Mourners pay respects to slain Hamas leader as worries of regional war mount

Police were called to Silverthorne Road

Mystery as woman, 23, dies after being found with head injury on road in London

Exclusive
Police are bracing for more protests this weekend

Police brace for further riots this weekend after Southport stabbings, despite warnings of 'swift justice'

Imane Khelif’s next opponent has spoken out ahead of their fight.

Imane Khelif's next opponent breaks silence after boxer beat Italian rival in seconds after previously failing gender test
Police on push bikes

No ‘tangible’ terror threat detected since the start of Olympics, minister says

Temperatures look set to soar to 32C

Exact date temperatures to hit 32C as 'Brits brace for two-week heatwave'

Lisa Nandy has said that Huw Edwards should return his salary

'Huw Edwards should return his salary', Culture Secretary says, after disgraced TV star paid £200k following arrest

Woman in a face mask holds a sign that says "President Tinubu, let the poor breathe"

Rights group says nine killed during protests over Nigeria’s economic crisis

Kamala Harris speaking into microphone

Harris campaign says it raised more than 300 million dollars in July

Live
Bryony Page completes her Olympic medal set, adding a gold to her silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo.

Olympics LIVE: gosh rush for Great Britain at the Games

Keir Starmer and Mark Adams go way back

Boxing official at centre of Olympic gender row was Keir Starmer’s best man at his wedding

Jonathan Ross pictured with his wife Jane, next to his Cauldron Barn Farm in Swanage, Dorset

Jonathan Ross in privacy row over 'distressing' plans for 93 homes close to his 16th century Dorset farmhouse

Latest News

See more Latest News

Members of the medical team carry Slovakia's Tamara Potocka during a women's 200-meter individual medley heat at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Shock as Olympic swimmer, 21, suffers asthma attack and collapses after race as she is carried off on stretcher
Matty Healy in a black suit and sunglasses

The 1975 sued after Matty Healy kiss shut down Malaysian music festival

Reporter Evan Gershkovich, centre, is greeted by his mother, Ella Milman, as President Joe Biden looks on at Andrews Air Force Base following his release from Russia

Biden and Harris greet freed prisoners on US soil after Russian exchange

The police dog bit the protester

Moment rioter gets instant comeuppance from police dog after taunting officers that he 'pays their wages'
Nicola Adams has weighed into the Olympics boxing gender controversy row

Team GB Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams wades in to boxing gender row controversy

White car with a hole in the roof caused by drone strike

Australian inquiry blames Israeli military failings for attack on aid convoy

Riots broke out in Southport on Tuesday

Police prepare for ‘weekend of disorder’ as far-right told to ‘target mosques’ in at least eight UK towns and cities
Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, defeated, Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Olympic chiefs issue strong statement after controversial boxing gender row

Officers are keen to identify the people pictured

Police hunting seven people after 'mob' protesting at Aldershot migrant hotel 'hurl racial abuse' and 'throw objects'
Intel sign

Chipmaker Intel to cut 15,000 jobs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will visit Colombia at invitation of vice president

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit