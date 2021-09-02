Taliban 'angry and disappointed' after US disabled military equipment before leaving Kabul

2 September 2021, 14:34

A member of the Taliban standing next to a damaged helicopter at the airport in Kabul.
A member of the Taliban standing next to a damaged helicopter at the airport in Kabul. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Barnett

Taliban fighters are said to feel "angry" and "betrayed" by the US after discovering that military equipment left behind at Kabul airport had been disabled.

The US decommissioned 27 Humvees and 73 aircraft before leaving Kabul airport on Monday, August 30, to ensure they can never be used again.

In a report by Al Jazeera, the Taliban were said to be surveying the scene of the airport at Kabul following the evacuation of the Brits and US.

They said Taliban fighters were trying to "figure out" how to use the equipment left behind by troops.

"They are disappointed, they are angry, and they say they feel betrayed because all of this equipment is broken beyond repair," said the report.

It added that the Taliban group "expected" the Americans to leave helicopters in one piece for them to use as the new government in charge of Afghanistan.

Read more: Dominic Raab flies to Qatar for talks on Afghanistan evacuations

Read more: Raab fails to answer questions on Crete holiday three times

A helicopter displaying a Taliban flag flies above Taliban supporters gathered to celebrate the US withdrawal of all its troops out of Afghanistan.
A helicopter displaying a Taliban flag flies above Taliban supporters gathered to celebrate the US withdrawal of all its troops out of Afghanistan. Picture: Getty

One of the last things US troops did before leaving was to "demilitarise" the counter rocket, artillery and mortar system, making it in operable, officials said.

Marine Gen Frank McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, said troops did not blow up equipment in order to ensure the airport could be left workable for future flights, once those begin again.

The military did leave some equipment for the Taliban in order to run the airport, including two fire engines, some front-end loaders and aircraft staircases.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said America will continue to try to get Americans and Afghans out of the country, and will work with Afghanistan's neighbours to secure their departure either over land or by charter flight once the Kabul airport reopens.

Mr Blinken said the US will work with Turkey and Qatar to help them get the Kabul airport up and running again.

"This would enable a small number of daily charter flights, which is a key for anyone who wants to depart from Afghanistan moving forward," he said.

Read more: 'Wrong and misleading' to suggest security report warned of Kabul’s rapid fall – Govt

The evacuation of Afghanistan by British and US troops has been criticised by many, after thousands of people were left behind in Kabul.

Labour branded the events in central Asia as the "the biggest foreign policy failures in a generation."

On Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he was "not confident" about the number of people eligible to resettle in the UK who were left behind in Afghanistan.

When quizzed by MPs Foreign Affairs Select Committee he said he "couldn't give a definitive answer".

Asked to confirm the Prime Minister's assertion that the "overwhelming majority of people who worked for us are out", he said: "I'm not confident with precision to be able to give you a set number, but I am confident that the Prime Minister is right, that we've got the overwhelming number out."

Earlier this week, Mr Raab told LBC the number of people left behind was in the "low hundreds" and pledged that the UK "will live up to all the commitments we've made".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tropical Weather Atlantic

At least nine killed as Hurricane Ida pushes New York into state of emergency
Capitol riot

Arch Trump critic Liz Cheney promoted to investigate Capitol insurrection
Spain Floods

Flooding sweeps cars into sea in north-east Spain

Greece Obit Theodorakis

Greek composer and political activist Mikis Theodorakis dies aged 96
Tropical Weather New York

Hurricane Ida sends New York City area into state of emergency
Supreme-Court-Abortion

Texas abortion law to remain in place after divided Supreme Court vote

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Murderer Colin Pitchfork is 'definitely still a danger', claims ex-prisoner
The Education Secretary defended his colleague

Williamson defends Raab but admits own holiday was just 'couple of days'
Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork being released from prison

Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork walking free from prison
'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'
The caller was speaking to LBC about the cut to Universal Credit

'Outrageous' government wants to cut 'lifeline £20 Universal Credit uplift'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London