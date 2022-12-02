Taxpayers should pay £40 million for trans men to have penises fitted abroad to bypass NHS waiting list, activists say

2 December 2022, 22:08

Trans activists want the NHS to pay for people to have phalloplasties abroad
Trans activists want the NHS to pay for people to have phalloplasties abroad. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A trans activist group has said that the British taxpayer should foot the bill for trans men to have penises surgically attached abroad, to bypass long waiting lists on the NHS.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Waiting lists for a phalloplasty in the UK - offered to trans men so their bodies can better match their gender identity - can be up to four years, and activists say this can be very bad for people's mental health.

Some people are already opting to fly abroad to have the operation and bypass the waiting list. But this can cost up to £21,000.

Pressure group Transactual says there are about 2,000 people waiting to have the operation in the UK.

A nurse in France after the operation
A nurse in France after the operation. Picture: Getty

Campaigners say it is unacceptable that people are having to wait up to four years to have the surgery done, so the NHS should pay for them to go abroad.

That would mean these trans men would "no longer have to put their life on hold," Chay Brown told MailOnline.

Paying for everyone on the list to have the surgery abroad would cost about £40 million, Transactual estimate.

Mr Brown said: "It's costing people's mental health and they need NHS help with that for already stretched services.

"They might find it's cheaper to send people overseas.

"Just because it's not physical pain doesn't mean it's not pain. When people are struggling with dysphoria they can struggle to even leave the house."

Only one hospital in the UK offers the operation on the NHS - the private New Victoria Hospital. The complex procedure is carried out in three stages.

But Mr Brown said the NHS cannot simply boost the number of surgeons having the operation.

He said: "It's a complicated operation, it involves shifting nerves, blood vessels, things with the urethra. So obviously the surgeons need to be well-trained.

"This situation is something that should have been seen coming years ago, the planning has not been there."

It comes at a time when the NHS is already stretched to the limit, with huge demands on staff and spiralling waiting lists for many other operations.

Some 7.1 million people were on the waiting list in October, the latest figures available, with 400,000 waiting for more than a year.

Read more: 'Trans women's rights are women's rights': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance

Read more: Trans child rapist being held in isolation at men's prison because she is 'too dangerous' for women's jail

Mr Brown said he understood that his group's demands could seem outrageous in this context.

But he added: "We're not saying people who need a hip replacement shouldn't be sent overseas either, they deserve quick treatment as well," he said.

"Everybody should have timely access to the healthcare that they need, and goes for whether it's a phalloplasty or a hip replacement."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Christina Adams has lost 35 stone

One of the world's fattest women loses 35 stone to become 'unrecognisable'

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali (left) and Hanna Roap (right)

Strep A bug that has killed six children could be linked to lockdown, experts say

Amazon Deforestation

Amazon loses a tenth of its vegetation in four decades – report

Shannon Matthews could have been found a day into the investigation, the kidnapper's sister has claimed

Family of Shannon Matthews' sick kidnapper 'warned police to go to his house on day one of search'

Houston Shooting Migos

Man charged in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

The pair's robbery was described as audacious

Lawless London: Brazen thieves try to steal a judge's motorbike from outside crown court

Russia Snowden

Whistleblower Snowden receives Russian passport as he takes citizenship oath

One billion items of PPE were stuck in a warehouse with only one door, Matt Hancock has said

One billion items of Covid PPE were stuck in a warehouse with only one door while NHS staff wore binbags, says Hancock

Alex Jones

Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

Jonathan Gales

British film director and father killed and catapulted into the air by drunk driver driving the wrong way down the road

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian killed as fatal shots are caught on video

Kate was greeted by cheering fans

Kate visits Harvard children's centre as fans flock to see her before Earthshot prize tonight

Matt Hancock has said sorry for kissing his aide during Covid rules

'I want forgiveness': Hancock admits 'error' of kissing Gina under Covid rules but stands by pandemic response

Obit Julia Reichert

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Julia Reichert dies at 76

The incredible moment divers rescue a man who blacked out attempting a world record

Incredible moment free-diver saved from blacking out 410ft underwater while attempting world record

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russia rejects pullout from Ukraine as condition for talks

Alex Jones Speaks To The Media Outside The Sandy Hook Trial In Waterbury, Connecticut

Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy and can’t afford to pay the $1.3billion to Sandy Hook victims
Celebrity Birthdays – Nov. 27 – Dec. 3

Britney Spears’ pop songs to feature in Broadway musical

Adam White and his wife Lindsay.

'Worst day of my life': Father's fury at being jailed for running burglars off the road as crooks walk free
Rapper Pa Salieu jailed for vicious attack

Rapper Pa Salieu jailed for vicious attack with tree branch that put victim in hospital for 10 days
FI cancels the Chinese Grand Prix for fourth year running

Chinese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for the fourth year in a row due to 'Covid difficulties'

Brits face Christmas travel havoc this winter

Brits warned of Christmas travel chaos as highway workers strike in action that 'threatens to bring roads to standstill'
Mahek Bukhari is accused of murdering Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saquib Hussain.

TikTok star Mahek Bukhari and others face re-trial in 2023 after all 12 jurors discharged

Vladimir Putin was said to have suffered a nasty fall at home

Vladimir Putin 'fell down stairs at home and soiled himself'

Biden and Macron

Germany welcomes Biden comments amid trade dispute

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick 02/11/22

Prince Harry selling his family down the river to make money, claims caller

Shelagh Fogarty 02/12/22

Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

James O'Brien 02/12/22

'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes
Nick Ferrari and former offender discuss crime

'Police stop and search can save lives': Former gang member tells LBC how he could have been deterred from crime
'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

Lillie Almond (l) says being 83 is no excuse for Susan Hussey (bottom right) following her comments to charity CEO Ngozi Fulani (top r)

'You don’t hit 83 years old and get a hall pass to be racist,' writes Lillie Almond

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller
'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times
Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit