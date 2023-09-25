Taylor Swift ‘pays for everyone’s food bills’ to clear out restaurant amid romance rumours with NFL player Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift reportedly paid for an entire restaurant's set of bills to clear out the eatery for a date with Travis Kelce. Picture: TikTok/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Taylor Swift reportedly paid for everyone's meals in a Kansas City restaurant to clear out the venue amid romance rumours between her and Travis Kelce.

A Taylor Swift fan has claimed that she and everyone else in a restaurant had their bills paid for by the American singer in a bid to clear out the eatery.

The report emerged on Sunday evening after the Anti-hero singer was spotted attending the NFL City Chief’s game against the Chicago Bears.

It came just days after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, revealed he had invited the singer to one of his games.

In a video shared on TikTok, a ‘Swiftie’ named Molly claimed she saw the rumoured couple at an unnamed restaurant after Swift “paid for everyone at the restaurant so that they would leave”.

The video was captioned: “Holy s***, my friend just called me. Taylor paid for everyone’s meals, they had to leave. Not saying where. She is with Travis!”

She recalled the phone conversation she had with a friend at the restaurant: “I just got a call from a friend and Taylor is going to a place, and she just paid for everybody at the restaurant so that they would leave.

“They were eating and the waitress came up and said, ‘Here’s the deal, everything is paid for but you have to have to leave, like right now.’ How freaking insane is this! Oh and of course, she’s with Travis Kelce.”

The TikToker said she received a call from a friend who was asked to leave a restaurant the singer was reportedly attending. Picture: TikTok

Responding to one of the comments left on the video, she further revealed that “apparently a bunch of the other players arrived” afterwards too.

Swift attended the Sunday game with Kelce’s mother amid growing rumours the pair have been ‘quietly seeing each other’.

She was spotted in a luxury box at the Arrowhead stadium with his mum, Donna, both who were shown wildly celebrating Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception.

After the game, Swift, 33, and Kelce, 33, were filmed walking through the locker room after the City Cheifs’ 41-10 win.

Kelce has candidly discussed his interest in Taylor Swift in recent months following her split from former long-term partner Joe Alwyn.

Swift was in a luxury box with Kelce's mother, Donna. Picture: Getty

The American singer has fuelled romance rumours with Travis Kelce after she attended the Sunday game. Picture: Getty

He said he attended one of her Eras Tour dates with the intention of passing the singer his number - although it didn’t go quite to plan.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said on his podcast New Heights with his brother.

He continued: “So, I was a little bit hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

But on Thursday Kelce addressed the romance rumours head on, as he said he “threw the ball in her court” after inviting Swift to the game.