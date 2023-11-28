Taylor Swift 'turned down offer to perform at King Charles' coronation' as monarch 'doesn't have enough gravitas'

28 November 2023, 17:21

Taylor Swift 'turned down an invitation to perform at Charles' coronation'
Taylor Swift 'turned down an invitation to perform at Charles' coronation'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Taylor Swift turned down an offer to sing at King Charles' coronation, a new book has claimed.

Swift, 33, was on tour in Nashville at the time of Charles' coronation in May this year. She was among several high-profile performers who turned down the invitation, including Elton John, Adele and Harry Styles.

But Omid Scobie, writing in his new book Endgame, said that Swift's refusal signalled that "something deeper [was] at play".

He added: "Charles just doesn't have the requisite gravitas, which is understandable, given he's spent a majority of his life in the wake of the grand-class cruise ship of his mother's reputation.

"In our era of celebrity obsession and pop culture icons, if Elton and Harry Styles can't be bothered, why should we be?"

Read more: Archie's skin colour questions and King blasts Harry as a fool: The eight most explosive claims from new book Endgame

Read more: Kate was ‘cold’ towards Meghan during ‘cries for help’ and jokingly ‘shivers’ at mention of Duchess’ name, book claims

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift. Picture: Alamy

Scobie said it was "a challenge" to put together the line-up.

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and Take That all took part in the London event.

Perry said it was "so cool" to perform for Charles and Camilla.

Richie said: "To be in this part of history, I'm just blown away, I'm so excited to be there. I'm walking in history."

Omid Scobie - who is close to Harry and Meghan - published Endgame on Tuesday.

King Charles being crowned
King Charles being crowned. Picture: Alamy

The book began to stir tensions even ahead of its release, including from comments about the skin colour of Prince Archie.

Scobie also claimed that Kate, the Princess of Wales, can be "cold if she doesn’t like someone". This "is a side of Kate that rarely gets written about".

“Advocating for mental health causes – the mental health of mothers, for that matter – but ignoring her own sister-in-law’s cries for help seemed out of character for someone the public knew as sweet and easy to get along with," Scobie writes.

"There was a coldness towards Meghan from the very early stages that I always found quite surprising."

He continued: "I always found it interesting that when Meghan was going through the sort of toughest days of her life, and struggling with mental health issues… someone within the family who’s experienced that glare as a newcomer for the first time herself… wasn’t able to turn around and help a family member.

"To me, I think that speaks a lot to someone’s character."

Omid Scobie
Omid Scobie. Picture: Getty

What other claims are made?

Two royals commented on Archie's skin colour

The royal author says he knows the two people who allegedly asked about Archie's skin colour.

He said their names are revealed in letters between Meghan and the King.

He has not revealed them but his book says two people raised the question before Meghan gave birth to him.

Previously, Meghan had told Oprah Winfrey a royal asked "how dark" his skin would be.

Charles blasted Harry as a "fool" over Netflix documentary

Charles branded Harry "that fool" after the Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan was released, Scobie has said.

He then refused to meet with his son after telling an assistant to say he was busy, Endgame claims.

King warned royals not to trust Harry

Scobie says the King sent a message around warning royals they were "not to trust" Harry in the wake of Spare.

Harry's bombshell memoir, which came out in January, contained a series of allegations against the royals.

William "power hungry" and desperate for the throne

Scobie portrays William as a "power-hungry heir to the throne" who is "eager to ascend".

He claims a "real impatience" has been put up around him, and he depicts the Prince of Wales as "unpredictable", and "colder" than his father."

He wants the job done and he has no problem with casualties along the way," Scobie says.

Other claims mentioned include an alleged growing rift between William and the King, Queen Camilla’s frustration with “wokeism” and that Harry was “kept in the dark” about the Queen’s death.

