Taylor Swift's father Scott accused of ‘punching’ photographer ‘in the chops’

Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift, 71, has been accused of assaulting a photographer. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A photographer has claimed he was punched in the face by Taylor Swift’s father after the singer’s show in Sydney.

Scott Swift was reported to police by photographer Ben McDonald.

He says he was punched in the face by Taylor’s dad after they came ashore from a yacht hours after the singer’s final show in the city.

Police say they are investigating reports of an an alleged assault by a 71-year-old man on a 51-year-old man at 2.30am local time.

A spokesperson told Rolling Stone magazine two people were "aggressively pushing" to get to Swift.

Taylor, 34, performed her final Eras Tour concert in the city on Monday night. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the singer did not immediately address the assault claim.

Australian media published video footage showing the singer, walking beneath an umbrella, with her father and security along Neutral Bay Wharf. Cameras flash and two voices accuse each other of touching umbrellas.

Mr McDonald says Mr Swift “charged in” and attacked him after the singer had got into a car.

“"I've been doing this for 23 years and I haven't been in a situation where someone's hit me in the chops," he said.

"The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now under way by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command," New South Wales Police said in a statement.