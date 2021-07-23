Who are the Team GB flagbearers for Tokyo 2020?

Who are the Team GB flagbearers for Tokyo 2020? Picture: Getty

By Emma Clarke

Ahead of today's Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony, we take a look at who's carrying the flag for Team GB.

Despite the many set-backs and uncertainties, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are due to kick off today, with the opening ceremony taking place in Japan's National Stadium.

The ceremony will be scaled back owing to the pandemic. Japan is currently in a state of emergency, meaning crowds will not be admitted into venues.

So, who's been selected as the Team GB flagbearers for the Tokyo 2020 flag procession? Here's the lowdown...

Mohamed Sbihi

British rower Mohamed Sbihi is set to make history today, by becoming the first Muslim to carry the British flag at an Olympic ceremony.

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, he won a gold medal during the cox-less four race, and was awarded bronze at the London 2012 Games in the men's eight.

Speaking of the honour, Sbihi commented: "To be asked to carry the flag for Team GB at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games is not a sentence I ever thought I’d say. When I was told it was completely overwhelming and when I had a moment to think about what it meant I got pretty emotional.

"It is the greatest honour in my career and I hope more than ever before that this Games can lift our country and deliver some incredible sporting moments to inspire the nation."

Hannah Mills

Joining Sbihi is two-time world champion and Olympic gold-medallist, Hannah Mills.

The sailor and her team won silver for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics, before she went on to win gold in the same at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

“To be asked to carry the flag for Team GB at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games is not a sentence I ever thought I’d say,” she said. “When Mark [England] told me I had been chosen, it was completely overwhelming and when I had a moment to think about what it meant I got pretty emotional.

“It is the greatest honour in my career and I hope more than ever before that this Games can lift our country and deliver some incredible sporting moments to inspire the nation.”

What time does the Olympics opening ceremony begin?

The grand ceremony will commence at 8pm today (Friday, July 23) local time - that's midday here in the UK.

It is scheduled to last three and a half hours and will jam-packed with performances, music and celebrations.

How can I watch it in the UK?

The ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Coverage begins at 11:20am.