Watch as teen driver smashes into lorry at 100mph after police chase, and avoids jail sentence

No one died in the horror smash. Picture: Humberside Police

By Kit Heren

This is the shocking moment a teenage driver smashed into a lorry at 100mph after a police chase.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oliver Clark, 19, from Weelsby Street in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, got a twelve-month sentence suspended for two years.

Clark failed to stop in Cleethorpes, sparking the police chase onto the A180.

The teenager then crashed into the back of 32-tonne lorry that was heading up the Barnetby Top slip road at the same time.

The car was going so fast when it hit the lorry that the bigger vehicle was pushed off the road, coming to rest in trees at the bottom of an embankment”.

Investigating officer PC Sean Hutchinson said: “Due to the dangerous manner of Clark’s driving, it was not possible to immediately bring the pursuit to a safe resolution, as to do so could have risked endangering the lives of the officers engaged in the pursuit...

“Officers feared Clark’s car would set alight and risked their own lives to recover him from his car and provide first aid”. Clark was in a coma for four days following the collision and he continues to recover from his injuries.

The car colliding with the lorry. Picture: Humberside Police

“Fortunately, the driver of the lorry escaped with minor injuries as did the roads policing officer whose car was hit as Clark’s car rebounded off the rear of the lorry.”

Clark was in a coma for four days and is still recovering from his injuries.

The car bouncing off the lorry. Picture: Humberside Police

As well as the suspended sentence, Clark was banned from driving for two years, and will have to do an "extensive retest" to get his licence back.

Read more: Man fighting for life after being stabbed on central London bus

Read more: Killer stepmum filmed dying stepson on floor before lying about his fatal head injuries

Speaking directly to Clark, Judge John Thackray KC said: “You should consider yourself extremely fortunate.” It was only “pure chance” that he or no one else was killed in the pursuit and the collision.