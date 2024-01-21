Teenager stabbed to death in broad daylight in Birmingham city centre - as police launch murder probe

21 January 2024, 15:13 | Updated: 21 January 2024, 15:26

West Midlands Police in Victoria Square in central Birmingham after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death
West Midlands Police in Victoria Square in central Birmingham after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Birmingham city centre.

Officers were called to Victoria Square after the teenager was found seriously injured just before 3.30pm on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

A murder investigation has since been launched but no arrests have been made as of yet.

A cordon put in place around the scene has now been lifted, but the force said a "highly visible police presence" will remain in the area.

Chief Inspector James Spencer, from Birmingham Local Policing Area, said: "The life of a 17-year-old boy has tragically been taken away and all our thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time.

"It's very early stages in the investigation but we have a team of skilled detectives who are working to identify, and arrest, whoever did this.

"We fully understand the shock and concern this will cause, and although it is being treated as an isolated incident a visible police presence will remain across the city centre."

Police want to hear from those who may have been walking through the area at the time or taking pictures by The River statue near the Council House as they may have "vital information or evidence".

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 101 or online, quoting log 2619 of January 20.

