Teenage boy, 17, stabbed to death in east London as police launch urgent manhunt

Police were called to the scene on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Street View

By Jenny Medlicott

A 17-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed in east London on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to Hackney Road, Shoreditch, near the junction with Cremer Street, at around 10:50pm on Saturday.

The teenager was found with stab injuries and died at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway of the Metropolitan Police said: "My thoughts are with the family of the young person who has tragically lost his life.

"I can assure them that we will be relentless in seeking to identify whoever was responsible for this murder.

"Cordons are in place in Hackney Road for forensic examination of the scene and we have launched what will be an extremely thorough investigation, supported by specialists from across the Met.

"Local people will also see additional patrols in Shoreditch. If you have any concerns or information, please speak with those officers. They are there to support you."

A post-mortem examination and formal identification are yet to take place.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 7553/17Feb, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.