Teenagers arrested after boy, 16, is stabbed to death

8 June 2021, 23:23 | Updated: 8 June 2021, 23:24

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Stoneygate Road, Challney, at around 4pm.
Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Stoneygate Road, Challney, at around 4pm. Picture: Google

By Kate Buck

Two teenagers are in custody after a 16-year-old boy was knifed to death on the streets of Luton on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Stoneygate Road, Challney, at around 4pm.

The victim was rushed to hospital suffering multiple stab wounds, but was pronounced dead two hours later.

Bedfordshire Police said the victim has not yet been formally identified, but that his family had been made aware of his death.

The force said a teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Read more: Pensioner charged with killing wife found in septic tank 37 years after going missing

The suspect also received hospital treatment for minor injuries.

A second teenager, who also suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, Bedfordshire Police said.

Chief Superintendent John Murphy said: "Appalling violence has cost a teenage boy his life today.

"We have dedicated specialist officers piecing together the circumstances around this shocking attack and our thoughts are with the victim's family, as well as friends and the wider community who will be concerned and saddened by this news."

Read more: Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, pleads guilty to kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard

Read more: Two arrested after Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face during official visit

He said investigators believed the attack to be an isolated incident.

"We will pursue anybody who thinks the use of weapons is acceptable and we will crack down hard on anybody perpetrating this kind of crime," Mr Murphy said.

"We are doing all we can, but would always encourage our communities to report anything they may have seen."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting Operation Alstromeria.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gavin Williamson has branded a reported move by Oxford University students to remove the Queen's picture from their common room

Gavin Williamson criticises Oxford University students for removing Queen's portrait
France Macron Slapped

French president Emmanuel Macron slapped in face during visit to town
Many passengers rushed to return from Portugal before the measures came into force at 4am on Tuesday

Brits returning from Portugal express frustrations at having to quarantine
Fans will be asked to provide a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination at Wembley

Euro 2020: Football fans told to use vaccine passport to enter Wembley
Mourners leave flowers at the site of the attack (Brett Gundlock/AP)

Canada’s Trudeau condemns ‘terrorist attack’ after four Muslims killed
Andy Burnham has called for surge vaccinations in more areas to tackle the Delta variant

Andy Burnham calls for 'surge vaccinations' in the North West as Delta variant spreads

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate
Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford
Journalist who reported second cricketer has 'solution' for people punished for old tweets

Journalist who reported second cricketer has 'solution' for people punished for old tweets
'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying

'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying
No-fault divorce could've prevented tracking of wife, caller tells LBC.

Caller backs no-fault divorce after tracking wife's car 'for evidence of cheating'
Caller takes aim at Parole Board over Colin Pitchfork prison release

Caller condemns Parole Board for 'taking a chance' by releasing Colin Pitchfork

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London