Terror police arrest man, 27, after suspicious package found in maternity wing at Leeds hospital

By Kieran Kelly

Counter-terror police have arrested a 27-year-old man after a suspicious package was found at a hospital in Leeds, sparking an evacuation.

Army specialists rushed to the Gledhow Wing of St James' Hospital in Leeds on Friday morning, where a cordon was put in place as a "precautionary measure".

The wing is home to the majority of the hospital's maternity services, as well as some respiratory and bereavement services.

People have been urged to avoid the entrance to the wing while the cordon remains in place, after some areas were evacuated to keep "patients and staff safe".

CTP North East said a suspect from Leeds has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement, the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: "A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and we have been working with the police to evacuate some ward areas to keep our patients and staff safe.

We have established a helpline for patients and families with queries or concerns about the ongoing incident at St James's University Hospital: 0113 2066261.

"Patients are being asked to attend hospital as normal for appointments, unless they are contacted otherwise.

"Visiting for patients who are currently in Gledhow Wing and Lincoln Wing at St James's Hospital is suspended until we have more information."

The A&E department remains open.