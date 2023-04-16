Tesco and Aldi recall popular products amid safety fears

Tesco and Aldi have recalled some of their cereal products. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Tesco and Aldi have been forced to recall some of their most popular products amid safety fears.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The supermarket giants have pulled some cereals from their shelves after discovering they pose a risk to people with particular allergies.

Tesco's Free From Bran Flakes and Chocolate Pillows were found to include milk and hazelnuts.

Customers have been urged to check their cupboards for the 300g packs with a best before date of 26 May 2024, which are at the centre of the issue.

Proof of purchase is not needed to claim a refund for the product.

Read more: Aldi, Lidl and Asda follow rivals Sainsbury's and Tesco in slashing milk prices amid supermarket dairy price war

Read more: Aldi reveals 30 new locations where it wants to open stores - is there one near you?

Meanwhile, Aldi has recalled its Harvest Morn High Protein Bars due to them containing milk, peanuts and soya.

The ingredients were either not listed or not highlighted in bold on the boxes as all allergens must be.

Flavours affected are:

Birthday Cake

Cookie Dough

Salted Caramel

Peanut Butter

Protein Mint

Jaffa Orange

An Aldi spokesperson said: "As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because in some cases allergens are not emphasised in bold on the packaging.

"Anyone who has bought this product and suffers from an allergy or intolerance to the ingredients listed, should return it to any Aldi store for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) put out an alert with the latest recalls.

"Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold," they said.

"Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product)."