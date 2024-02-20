Tesco announce big change to how it displays Clubcard prices - and it could save you money

Before this announcement, Tesco only showed unit pricing on normal prices and not their special Clubcard prices. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

The supermarket giant has made a massive change to how it displays prices on supermarket shelves, after being criticised in the past for not including this information.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Now, when you look at clubcard deals across Tesco's 2,866 shops, you will also see the unit cost for the promotional price - which could help you save money.

Before this announcement, Tesco only showed unit pricing on normal costs and not their special Clubcard prices - Clubcard holders enjoy discounted prices compared to standard rates at Tesco.

Unit price tells customers how much an item is by weight or volume and helps them figure out which product is the best deal.

Read more: Asda to open 110 new convenience stores this month in massive expansion - will one be opening near you?

Read more: 'May you dance with the angels': Strictly’s Kristina Rihanoff claims Robin Windsor was in ‘excruciating pain’ before death

Now, when you look at clubcard deals across Tesco's 2,866 shops, you will also see the unit cost for the promotional price. Picture: Alamy

Jason Tarry, the boss of Tesco in the UK, wrote in a blog post: "If you are in store you will now start to see that the way that we display our Clubcard Prices will not only show the total price, but also the unit price of the product (by volume or weight), to allow a direct comparison of the price per unit between the Clubcard Prices offer and the price of alternative products."

"This is something that we have been planning to do for some time, and I am really pleased that we are ready to make the change.

"Over the coming weeks, these changes will appear in all our stores, as our colleagues update millions of price labels on the shelf edge. We will also be adding these unit prices to our Clubcard Prices deals online," he added.

Previously, Which? criticised Tesco for not putting unit pricing on Clubcard offers, calling it a "glaring omission".

Rocio Concha, from Which? said it has "campaigned through the cost of living crisis for supermarkets to make pricing clearer so shoppers can easily find the best value deals at a time when so many have struggled to put food on the table.

"The lack of unit pricing on Tesco's Clubcard offers was a glaring omission and we warned that this approach could be breaking the law last summer, so it's good to see the nation's largest supermarket stepping up to do the right thing by making this important change.

"We look forward to seeing this rolled out quickly across all stores and online so shoppers can benefit as soon as possible. The government also needs to now update outdated pricing rules so all shoppers can easily compare value."

Clubcard holders enjoy discounted prices compared to standard rates at Tesco. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, the Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating if supermarket loyalty pricing misleads or is unfair to shopping.

The watchdog is concerned that only loyalty card members are being offered cheaper prices by some supermarkets, which may mislead customers about the true value of the deals.

The CMA will also investigate if any groups of shoppers are disadvantaged by said promotions, which comes after the it launched a new crackdown after it warned some shops are not displaying prices as clearly as they should be.