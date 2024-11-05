'It's like getting Beyonce tickets': Fury as Tesco shoppers face 'ridiculous' online queues for Christmas delivery slots

Tesco customers are furious after being forced to wait hours to book a Christmas delivery slot. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Tesco shoppers have shared their fury after being forced to wait in "ridiculous" online queues for Christmas delivery slots.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dozens of Tesco customers have been left waiting over an hour to secure their delivery slots online for the Christmas period.

The supermarket opened slots at 6am on Tuesday for those who pay for a saver delivery pass.

But the demand left people waiting in a "ridiculous" virtual queue this morning, with several shoppers comparing it to the fight for Oasis or Beyonce tickets.

Some complained that access to their existing orders and tracking had been cut off in the process.

Meanwhile, disabled customers called for wider changes to the system to ensure those that rely on the service are given priority.

One person said: "I've had a delivery saver for over 13 years. For the past 2yrs I've not been able to get a Christmas delivery slot, it's like getting Beyonce tickets. I'm up poised at 6am with an hour wait already. You need to ensure everyone with a saver pass can book at least one slot."

Another customer said: "Pffft!! #Oasis tickets, True rock & roll is getting up at 5am to join [queue] for @tesco #Christmas grocery slot lol."

Read more: Tesco thief plunges through roof to steal cash from till - as security and staff 'watch on'

Read more: Sainsbury's and Tesco 'misleading shoppers' over in-store plastic recycling schemes

And so let the @Tesco Christmas food delivery booking slot madness begin. Surely there has to be a better way then having to get up at stupid o’clock and then having to wait this long #tesco pic.twitter.com/Mq1SyKUbfS — Middle Aged Mum (@misscherrydolce) November 5, 2024

Someone else added: "Godspeed to everyone else taking part in the annual Tesco Christmas delivery slot day. Up and on the website at 5.30am, still 'more than an hour' to go."

A fourth person said: "@Tesco just queued for over an hour and when I get in I can’t book beyond early December?!"

Another shopper complained: "@Tesco Had a slot for Christmas delivery. 4 attempts at payment as I verified that my £6.89 purchase was genuine. Booted from my slot. Now at the back of the queue. Ridiculous."

Christmas delivery slots will be available to customers who aren't signed up to a plan at 6am on November 12.

Tesco faced similar issues with bookings for Christmas delivery slots in 2022, after its site crashed due to high demand. Some 300,000 customers were queuing to book their place in the system.

Two years on, the supermarket is set to bring in an additional 60 vans for the festive period.

The Whoosh service, which allows people to order food and get it delivered within the hour, will also be available.

Tesco has been contacted for comment.