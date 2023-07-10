Teacher stabbed at Tewkesbury school in stable condition - as teenager held on suspicion of attempted murder

10 July 2023, 16:21 | Updated: 10 July 2023, 16:51

Maths teacher Jamie Sansom was rushed to hospital on Monday morning
Maths teacher Jamie Sansom was rushed to hospital on Monday morning. Picture: Tewkesbury Academy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A 'hero' teacher who tried to break up a fight between students at a school in Tewkesbury has been pictured for the time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teacher was stabbed at a school in Tewkesbury.

Jamie Sansom, a maths teacher at the academy, was praised by parents as a 'hero' after he tried to 'break up a fight between students'.

Speaking outside Tewkesbury Academy this afternoon, Gloucestershire Police Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone said police received two separate calls on Monday morning - one from the school and one from the local ambulance service.

Police were told that a male teacher had been stabbed in a corridor in the school, suffering a single stab wound. He is believed to be in a stable condition.

The suspect initially fled the scene, Mr Ocone said, adding that an arrest took place around two hours after the alleged attack.

They do not believe the alleged attack was terror-related.

A teenage boy remains in custody.

Read More: Teacher at Tewkesbury school hailed a 'hero' after being stabbed 'while stopping a fight'

Maths teacher Jamie Sansom
Maths teacher Jamie Sansom. Picture: Tewkesbury Academy

It comes after a teacher who tried to break up a fight at a school in Tewkesbury was hailed a "hero" by parents.

Anxious parents gathered outside the school throughout day, with some suggesting a male teacher may have been injured after intervening in a fight between pupils, The Telegraph reports.

Meanwhile, a father of a pupil who attends the academy said that a teacher "barricaded the door" to keep pupils safe.

"The teacher sat right by the door. He barricaded the door, put some boxes there and kept everyone cool even though he must have been scared himself," he added.

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police gather outside Tewkesbury school
Police gather outside Tewkesbury school. Picture: Getty

Pupils were allowed to leave the school shortly before 2pm after the school was put into lockdown.

A spokesperson for Tewkesbury Academy said: "Shortly before 9am today, staff were alerted to a serious incident which left a male member of staff in need of hospital treatment.

"School leaders immediately contacted police and placed the site into lockdown in line with our robust safeguarding procedures.

"Police have been on site throughout the morning and supporting us to ensure pupils were kept safe and secure while the incident was investigated. Officers have since arrested a teenage boy in connection with this incident.

"We will now be following police guidance in how to ease the lockdown before releasing students to return home.

"No decision has yet been made on when the school will reopen, but we will be drawing up plans to support our students and staff in the wake of this incident.

"We are grateful to all our staff, parents and students for their patience and understanding during what has been a difficult morning, while our thoughts are with our injured colleague - we wish him a swift and successful recovery."

Anxious parents gather outside Tewkesbury Academy
Anxious parents gather outside Tewkesbury Academy. Picture: Getty

Reacting to the incident, Rishi Sunak's official spokesman said: "It is a live investigation, but the Prime Minister’s thoughts are with the individual who has been injured and with the staff and pupils of the school who would obviously be extremely concerned.

"He wants to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response."

Read More: Schoolboy arrested after 'teacher stabbed' at school in Gloucestershire

Parents and carers of pupils at the school were advised to go to Dobbies Garden Centre on Diamond Road to get assistance from police.

Parents were originally sent a message from the school at around 9.30 saying: "A message to all parents and carers: Tewkesbury Academy has gone into lockdown this morning.'Please do not attend the site or ring. We will make more information available shortly."

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: "We were called at 09:08hrs to an incident in Tewkesbury on Monday 10 July. We sent three double-crewed land ambulances and two operations officers. We conveyed one patient by land to Gloucester Royal Hospital."

Read more: Second girl, 8, dies after Wimbledon school crash as family pay tribute to 'light of their lives'

Read more: Driver of Land Rover that ploughed into Wimbledon school, killing girl, 8, 'had a seizure and bit through her tongue'

Meanwhile, teachers at the nearby Tirlebrook Primary School said in a Facebook post that the school had also been locked down on police advice.

"An incident has occurred this morning at Tewkesbury Academy and we have been advised by Tewkesbury Police to put in place a lock down," they said.

"We have a police presence at school and are being fully supported at this time. We would like to reassure all families that children at Tirlebrook and Little Oaks are safe and well.

"We must ask that families do not come to school during this time as this could compromise the police operation currently underway and also compromise the safety of the children.

"During this situation all school staff will be supporting the children and liaising with the police so we would ask that you do not attempt to communicate with the school office.

"We thank you all for your support and will update you as soon as possible when we know more."

Gloucestershire Police said in a statement: "An adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School.

"We were called around 9.10am today (Monday) with a report a pupil had stabbed a teacher. A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Serbia Montenegro

Former allies Serbia and Montenegro agree to patch up strained relations

Biden met The King and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on a packed day of meetings designed to redouble the ties between Britain and America

Biden dismisses 'anti-British' claims on packed day in UK trip - meeting The King and PM ahead of NATO summit

The pair face two new charges.

Aristocrat Constance Marten, 36, and partner, 49, face two new charges after death of their newborn baby

Larry Nassar sits with eyes closed during sentencing

Disgraced US sports doctor Larry Nassar ‘stabbed multiple times in prison’

The fan favourite was dropped by McVities 20 years ago

McVities fans rejoice as fan favourite snack set to be brought back after 20 years

Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom Foundation's CEO left 'months ago' after regulator investigation into branded merchandise

The Met Police held a virtual meeting with BBC bosses

Met police 'assessing' information but not investigating after meeting BBC bosses over presenter explicit photo claims

Holidaymakers have been warned against the practice.

‘Beach hoggers’ warned against stealing top spots by sea as Spanish resort introduces fines

An adult was taken to hospital with a stab wound on Monday morning

Teacher at Tewkesbury school hailed a 'hero' after being stabbed 'while stopping a fight'

People cram onto a London bus during a Tube strike

Tube chaos later this month as new dates announced for drivers’ strike

Jurors trying nurse Lucy Letby have retired to consider their verdicts

Jury retires in trial of nurse Lucy Letby accused of murdering seven babies

Taylor Swift fans were left fuming after Ticketmaster crashed yet again when releasing tickets for a major event

Ticketmaster crashes as Taylor Swift fans rush to get the first tickets for UK shows

A White House military aide carries the nuclear football

Joe Biden's nuclear football: The most powerful briefcase in the world

King Charles and Joe Biden meet at Windsor Castle after talks with Rishi Sunak.

King Charles greets Joe Biden at Windsor Castle after hailing ‘rock solid’ US-UK ties - dismissing ‘anti-British’ claims

Japan Heavy Rain

Two dead as heavy rains cause flooding and mudslides in south-west Japan

Kevin Spacey appeared in court today.

Kevin Spacey invited ’starstruck’ aspiring actor to flat before ‘performing sex act’ on him while asleep, court hears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Detectives are looking for a man after a man was seriously injured following an unprovoked assault in Richmond.

Man, 60, left with bleed on the brain after random attack while walking with family in Richmond
Large parts of the UK were hit by heavy downpours over the weekend

Brits have long wait until heatwave: Exact date July downpours expected to end

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Kremlin says Putin met Wagner Group leader days after abortive mutiny

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Sweden’s Nato bid could be approved if EU opens doors to Turkey: Erdogan

Mark Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister says he will leave politics after next election

Mikala Jones reportedly died as a result of blood loss caused by a 'severed femoral artery'.

'This is too soon': Hawaiian surfer, 44, dies after ‘severing femoral artery’ on Bali waves as family pay tribute
Police hunting Madeleine McCann issue update after reservoir search

'Please don’t expect too much': Detectives hunting reservoir for Madeleine McCann issue update
Emergency services are at the scene

Schoolboy arrested after 'teacher stabbed' at school in Gloucestershire

Six women are taking action over alleged failures to stop David Carrick

Six women to sue Met over 'failures to stop rapist cop David Carrick'

Joe Biden meets Rishi Sunak in Downing Street

Joe Biden hails ‘rock solid’ relationship with UK as he meets Rishi Sunak amid row over cluster bombs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit