The Grand Tour set to end as 'Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May leave show'

By Kit Heren

The Grand Tour is said to have come to an end after Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond left the motoring show.

Clarkson, 63, May, 60, and Hammond, 52, no longer wanted to film the Amazon Prime show, the Sun reported.

It comes after Top Gear, the show the three made their name on, was also axed last week.

“The Grand Tour is one of Prime Video’s most watched shows and Jeremy, James and Richard have a devoted following," a TV insider told the paper.

"But the guys have made no bones about the fact they’re all advancing in years and they have lots of other projects to pursue.

"They just felt like the time was right and wanted to go out on a high when the show remained popular.”

The Grand Tour launched in 2016 after the trio left Top Gear, and has been well-watched, with generally positive reviews from critics.

The show has had five series since and 44 episodes, featuring Clarkson, Hammond and May's outlandish antics.

Trips to Mauritania and Zimbabwe are still yet to air.

Clarkson and May both also have their own separate Amazon shows - Clarkson's Farm and Our Man In...

The studio could later revive The Grand Tour after Clarkson, Hammond and May left, the Sun reported - something the current hosts would not be against.

LBC has contacted Amazon Prime for comment.

It comes after news emerged that Top Gear was set to be axed after 46 years following Andrew Flintoff's horror crash during filming.

The future of the show was plunged into doubt after Flintoff suffered facial injuries and broken ribs in a crash on the test track last December.

The former England cricket captain was driving a three-wheeled Morgan Super 3 at the time, worth around £43,000, described as a "motorised tricycle" without airbags.

Top Gear has been on hiatus since filming for the 34th series was paused over the crash.

Flintoff was spotted for the first time with scars and dressings on his face in early September after keeping out of the limelight for nine months.

But now production staff are understood to have been told to focus on other work.