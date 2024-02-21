The Office: Where are the stars of the hit sitcom now?

21 February 2024, 17:26

The Office UK cast
The Office UK cast. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Office became a cult hit when it first aired back in 2001 - but where are the cast now?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans were left devastated on Wednesday after it was announced that one of the show's stars, Ewen MacIntosh, had died, with tributes flooding in for the actor.

His management said said in a statement: "With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.

"His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home.

"There will be a private cremation for family and close friends soon, and a celebratory memorial later in the year."

Here is what happened to other members of the cast after the show ended.

Ricky Gervais

Gervais not only co-created The Office but also starred in it as protagonist David Brent.

He has gone on to see success as a stand-up comedian as well as appearing in blockbusters including Ghost Town and Night at the Museum.

He also joined forces with Stephen Merchant once again for An Idiot Abroad, starring Karl Pilkington.

Stephen Merchant

Merchant was a co-creator on the show but also had a brief role as Oggy the Oggmonster who visited the office.

He has since gone into stand-up as well as creating comedy-drama The Outlaws.

Merchant has also tried his hand at more acting roles, having appeared in films like Jojo Rabbit and TV shows including the Big Bang Theory.

Read more: Ricky Gervais leads tributes to Keith from The Office as Ewen MacIntosh dies aged 50

The Office UK cast
The Office UK cast. Picture: Alamy

Martin Freeman

Freeman played Tim Canterbury in The Office.

The actor has gone on to become a Hollywood A-lister, working alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in Sherlock as Dr John Watson.

He was cast as Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit film series and also appeared in Marvel's Black Panther as Everett K. Ross.

Mackenzie Crook

Crook played Gareth Keenan in The Office.

He went on to star in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Ragetti and Game of Thrones as Orell.

Most recently, he has played the title role in a rebooted Worzel Gummidge series.

Lucy Davis

Davis played receptionist Dawn Tinsley in The Office.

She has since settled in LA and has taken up weightlifting, documenting her fitness journey online.

Davis has since appeared in hit Netflix show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Hilda Spellman as well as playing Etta Candy in DC's Wonder Woman.

Mackenzie Crook appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean
Mackenzie Crook appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean. Picture: Alamy

Ralph Ineson

Ineson played the antagonist in the show - businessman Chris Finch (also known as Finchy).

He embraced his inner villain once again when he was later cast as Amycus Carrow in the final three Harry Potter films.

The actor has also starred in Game of Thrones as Dagmer Cleftjaw and The Witch as William.

Ewen MacIntosh
Ewen MacIntosh. Picture: Getty

Ewen MacIntosh

MacIntosh played Keith in the original series.

He secured small roles in Little Britain and Miranda after his stint in The Office.

But in recent years, MacIntosh struggled with his health. He shared part of his experience in 2022 when he was hospitalised before going into a care home.

Paying tribute to him, Ricky Gervais labelled him "an absolute original", saying he was "very funny and very lovely".

